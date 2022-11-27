Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv makes deal to distribute food; ground freeze could speed pace of fighting, analysts say

By
and 
 
November 27, 2022 at 12:20 a.m. EST
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and President Volodymyr Zelensky take part in a commemoration ceremony in Kyiv on Nov. 26, at a monument for victims of the Soviet-caused Holodomor famine of 1932-33.
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and President Volodymyr Zelensky take part in a commemoration ceremony in Kyiv on Nov. 26, at a monument for victims of the Soviet-caused Holodomor famine of 1932-33. (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

On a day when Ukrainians were remembering a Soviet-caused famine that killed millions of people in the 1930s, their president was finalizing a deal to feed some of the world’s impoverished nations. In what he called “a very busy diplomatic day,” President Volodymyr Zelensky solidified his Grain from Ukraine initiative, hosted world leaders in a summit on food security, and elicited European nations’ support for Ukraine to join NATO and the European Union.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, rainy, muddy conditions were hindering Ukrainian and Russian troop movements and contributing to a battlefield slowdown, according to a Western military research group, which predicted the pace of fighting to grow in the coming week as temperatures drop and the ground freezes.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Ukraine announced that it would send produce to some of the world’s poorest countries. The Grain from Ukraine program will send 60 ships of food in the first half of next year, Zelensky said at a news conference with the visiting leaders after their meeting. The countries receiving aid may include Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and others, he said on Telegram, with each ship providing food for about 90,000 people.
  • The effort comes in addition to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, through which shipments have gone to various countries. Other countries, including the United States, have agreed to help with the new program, sending Ukraine about $150 million, Zelensky said in his daily address.
  • The leaders of Belgium, Poland, Hungary and Lithuania were in Kyiv on Saturday, offering a show of support as Ukraine commemorated those who died in the 1932-1933 famine, known as Holodomor. The famine, which was caused by the edicts of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, killed 4 million people and has been recognized by the European Parliament as a “crime against humanity.”
  • Weather is slowing front line operations in Ukraine, according to the Washington D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War, but a consistent ground freeze expected in early December would allow Russian and Ukrainian forces to pick up where they left off. “It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counteroffensive operations at that time,” ISW wrote, “but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting.”

2. Battleground updates

  • Millions of Ukrainians who had been without power in the past few days had electricity restored, but about 3 million remain disconnected from the power grid, Zelensky said Saturday in his daily address. About 12 million Ukrainians lost power Wednesday, with power restored for 6 million by Friday and another 3 million Saturday, according to Zelensky. The outages could increase as energy consumption spikes, he said, urging residents to conserve power. Snow was expected Sunday, with temperatures to dip below freezing overnight.
  • People were fleeing Kherson in a kilometer-long line of vehicles on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. They told the news outlet that they were trying to escape intense shelling in the area a few weeks after Ukraine retook the regional capital. Yaroslav Yanushevych, governor of the Kherson region, on Saturday urged area businesses with bomb shelters or basements to keep them open for remaining residents.
  • Russia is probably using older cruise missiles stripped of their nuclear warheads, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday, in an attempt to divert Ukraine’s air defenses. “Whatever Russia’s intent, this improvisation highlights the level of depletion in Russia’s stock of long-range missiles,” the ministry said in its daily update.

3. Global impact

  • Belgium’s prime minister signed a declaration of support for Ukraine’s full membership in NATO. Meeting with Zelensky, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed the declaration, which also supports Ukraine’s joining the European Union. “This is an important signal,” Zelensky said in his Saturday address. The Lithuanian and Polish leaders signed a similar agreement, the Ukrainian government said Saturday.
  • Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died, state media reported Saturday. The cause, location and other details of the death were not immediately known. Throughout the war, Belarus has remained a close ally to the Kremlin, with President Alexander Lukashenko hosting Russian troops and equipment, allowing Russia to use his nation as a launchpad for hundreds of airstrikes against Ukrainian targets and detaining hundreds of antiwar demonstrators.
  • European talks on a potential price cap for Russian oil have been delayed after nations did not reach an agreement on measures to put further pressure on Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine. European Union member states have been divided over a proposed limit, which is due to come into effect on Dec. 5, with plans of $65 to $70 per barrel seen as too high by some and too low by others.

4. From our correspondents

Western sanctions catch up with Russia’s wartime economy: For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “economic blitzkrieg” against Russia had failed. But Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine are digging ever deeper into Russia’s economy, Catherine Belton and Robyn Dixon report, exacerbating military equipment shortages and hampering its ability to launch ground offensives or build new missiles, economists and Russian business executives said.

Recent figures show the situation has worsened considerably since the summer, when the Russian economy seemed to stabilize amid a steady stream of oil and gas revenue.

Loading...
Loading...