Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv makes deal to distribute food; ground freeze could speed pace of fighting, analysts say

. Meeting with Zelensky, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed the declaration, which also supports Ukraine’s joining the European Union. “This is an important signal,” Zelensky said in his Saturday address. The Lithuanian and Polish leaders signed a similar agreement , the Ukrainian government said Saturday.

European talks on a potential price cap for Russian oil have been delayed after nations did not reach an agreement on measures to put further pressure on Moscow’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine. European Union member states have been divided over a proposed limit, which is due to come into effect on Dec. 5, with plans of $65 to $70 per barrel seen as too high by some and too low by others.