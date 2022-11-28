Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns citizens to brace for more Russian airstrikes

By
November 28, 2022 at 1:58 a.m. EST
A nurse tends to a 4-day-old baby under the light of a desk lamp at Kherson children’s hospital over the weekend.
A nurse tends to a 4-day-old baby under the light of a desk lamp at Kherson children’s hospital over the weekend. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukrainians to brace for more Russian airstrikes, as the country reels from a barrage of recent attacks that has left its civilian infrastructure in bad shape at the onset of winter. Officials are working around-the-clock to restore light, water, heat and communications, he said.

“As long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday, accusing Russia of using “the cold against people.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Across most of Ukraine the electricity situation is now “under control,” with only scheduled stabilization blackouts in effect, Zelensky said, after energy workers rallied to repair the damage from a barrage of airstrikes on infrastructure last week. “I thank all the employees of energy companies, utility services, repair crews, regional authorities and leaders of local communities who helped,” he said.
  • The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces repeated Zelensky’s warning about further strikes in an update Monday morning, saying critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine remains under threat.
  • Zelensky said the situation on the front lines remains “very difficult,” especially in the Donetsk region, which has been at the center of fighting in recent weeks. “To endure now and defend ourselves now is to endure and defend ourselves for generations to come,” he added.

2. Battleground updates

  • Russian forces may be preparing to exit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Energoatom President Petro Kotin told Ukrainian media on Sunday. “I am under the impression that they are packing their bags and stealing everything they see,” Kotin reportedly told a Ukrainian broadcaster. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, did not respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post on Sunday.
  • Fighting along the front lines is likely to pick up once the ground freezes over, making it easier to maneuver without getting bogged down in muddy conditions, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank. Both sides have indicated in recent battlefield reports that their operations have slowed throughout eastern and southern Ukraine, including in Svatove, Bakhmut, and Vuhledar.

3. Global impact

  • The European Parliament’s recent declaration that Russia is “a state sponsor of terrorism” is not legally binding, the Kremlin said. “It is not a secret to us that in recent years the European Parliament has had no special liking for us. In response, we have had no special desire to take note of what has been happening there and … to take it to heart,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday in a television interview.
  • The United Kingdom will maintain or increase its military aid to Ukraine next year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to say Monday, according to excerpts of the planned foreign policy speech shared by Reuters. “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

4. From our correspondents

Pressure builds to step up weapons tracking in Ukraine. House Republicans, who will hold a slim majority in the next Congress, have warned the Biden administration to expect far tougher oversight of the extensive military assistance it has provided Ukraine.

Most in Washington are in agreement that, generally, the push for more oversight is a good thing, writes The Post’s Karoun Demirjian, and the administration has worked in recent weeks to publicize its efforts to track shipments. “The taxpayers deserve to know that investment is going where it’s intended to go,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), an Arm veteran, said in an interview.

But experts caution there are limitations to ensuring an airtight account of all weapons shipments that are likely to leave some critics unsatisfied.

