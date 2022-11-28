Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns citizens to brace for more Russian airstrikes

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukrainians to brace for more Russian airstrikes, as the country reels from a barrage of recent attacks that has left its civilian infrastructure in bad shape at the onset of winter. Officials are working around-the-clock to restore light, water, heat and communications, he said.
“As long as they have missiles, they won’t stop, unfortunately,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday, accusing Russia of using “the cold against people.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Pressure builds to step up weapons tracking in Ukraine. House Republicans, who will hold a slim majority in the next Congress, have warned the Biden administration to expect far tougher oversight of the extensive military assistance it has provided Ukraine.
Most in Washington are in agreement that, generally, the push for more oversight is a good thing, writes The Post’s Karoun Demirjian, and the administration has worked in recent weeks to publicize its efforts to track shipments. “The taxpayers deserve to know that investment is going where it’s intended to go,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), an Arm veteran, said in an interview.
But experts caution there are limitations to ensuring an airtight account of all weapons shipments that are likely to leave some critics unsatisfied.