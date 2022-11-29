Ukraine live briefing: Blinken to announce help for Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to address the emerging American effort to help Ukraine obtain equipment needed to repair power facilities damaged by Russian missile and drone assaults in recent weeks during a visit to Romania, where he will attend a NATO ministerial meeting. A senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters that 25 to 30 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been damaged by Russian missiles and drone attacks.
- Russia postponed nuclear treaty talks with the United States that were set to start Tuesday in Cairo, the State Department said Monday. The two parties were meant to discuss the resumption of inspections for the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which limits and regulates the world’s two largest nuclear powers. A State Department spokesperson told The Washington Post that Russia “unilaterally” postponed the meeting and would propose new dates, while the United States is ready to reschedule for the earliest possible moment.
- A high-level delegation of foreign ministers of Baltic and Nordic nations visited Kyiv on Monday to discuss support for Ukraine. The group discussed tightening sanctions, reconstructing energy infrastructure and supporting Ukraine financially. Zelensky said they also agreed on further cooperation on defense and reconstruction.
Battleground updates
- Russian forces are probably preparing a new wave of missile strikes across Ukraine, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank reported Monday, sustaining the current pace of strikes.
- Russians fired 258 times on 30 settlements in Kherson in one week, Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday. He also noted that the Russians damaged a pumping station that supplied water to Mykolaiv.
Global impact
- Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on Monday called for Russian service members who commit acts of sexual violence to be held accountable, speaking at an anti-sexual violence conference in London. Russian troops in Ukraine have sexually abused a girl as young as 4 years of age, and a woman as old as 85, she said, citing Ukrainian law enforcement officials. The Washington Post could not immediately verify her remarks.
- The same day, President Biden signed a memorandum directing U.S. agencies to strengthen their response to sexual violence in conflict zones, including in Ukraine. The executive action directs U.S. departments and agencies for the first time to ensure equal consideration of acts of conflict-related sexual violence when identifying targets and preparing potential sanctions.
- The U.S. State Department approved a possible military sale of tactical weapons to Finland on Monday. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner,” the department said a press release. “It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”
From our correspondents
Ukraine’s drone hunters scramble to destroy Russia’s Iranian-built fleet: While Russia has retreated on the ground, it has continued to strike Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones, terrifying civilians and repeatedly knocking out water, power and heat as winter sets in, write Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka.
Dozens of Ukrainian units are now tasked with detecting and destroying the self-detonating drones. Those units rotate night shifts across the city. When they spot a Shahed, multiple teams often fire at the drone at once.
“It’s a beautiful picture when in the middle of the night, a thousand rounds light up the sky,” said Bogdan Yarema, 26, a member of Ukraine’s Special Forces helping coordinate Mykolaiv’s anti-drone efforts. “It’s like something out of Star Wars.”