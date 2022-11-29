Ukraine live briefing: Blinken to announce help for Ukraine’s damaged energy infrastructure

The United States is expected to announce steps to help Ukraine withstand Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, as officials from the Group of Seven nations gather Tuesday in Bucharest, Romania.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the country to brace for more Russian strikes and said Ukraine is trying to use charitable donations to buy generators and other energy equipment. “The main issue is getting through this winter,” Zelensky said Monday in his nightly address. “... I will note: We will do everything so that Ukraine receives the maximum possible help from the world.”