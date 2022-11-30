At least 10 students killed in school bombing in northern Afghanistan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KABUL — A midday bombing at a boys’ religious school in Afghanistan’s northern Samangan province Wednesday left at least 10 students dead and scores injured, government officials said. “The blast at noon caused 10 deaths and an unknown number of injuries. Our security and intelligence forces are trying to find authors of this attack,” a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Nafi Takor, said in an online message to press outlets. The school is located in Aybak, the provincial capital.

The provincial director of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Imdadullah Mohajir, said in statement that the blast took place during a gathering of all students for midday prayers at the Al Jahadi madrassa, in Aybak. He did not say how many had been wounded or killed but said the “number may increase.”

According to the website of the Etilaat Roz, a longtime Kabul newspaper now based abroad, the seminary had recently been opened by local Taliban officials in the building of a former teachers’ training college.

Reports that the blast was carried out by the Islamic State could not be confirmed, but the attack was similar to others claimed by the extremist group in the past.

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed or been held responsible for scores of bombings at schools, seminaries, shrines and mosques in recent years, many in the capital but others in northern provinces — even after the Taliban took control of the country last year.

The extremist Sunni Muslim group has most often targeted sites in Shiite Muslim communities, in a long-standing campaign against a sect it views as heretical. Since the Sunni Taliban movement returned to power in August 2021, the Islamic State has stepped up and widened its attacks in an effort to undermine pledges by the new de facto government to keep all Afghan citizens secure.

