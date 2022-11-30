Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96

The cause was leukemia and organ failure, said state broadcaster China Central Television. President Xi Jinping led the funeral committee of top Chinese officials to pay respects.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who was unexpectedly chosen to head the Chinese Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and led the country as it harnessed capitalism to become a global economic player, died in Shanghai on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m. local time. He was 96.

Party elders picked Jiang to replace general secretary Zhao Ziyang during the party’s greatest crisis in the post-Mao era. He oversaw a propaganda and political thought campaign to reinstate control in the wake of Tiananmen Square; he later combined that with economic liberalization as China prepared to join the World Trade Organization in 2001.