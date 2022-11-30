Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who was unexpectedly chosen to head the Chinese Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and led the country as it harnessed capitalism to become a global economic player, died in Shanghai on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m. local time. He was 96.
Party elders picked Jiang to replace general secretary Zhao Ziyang during the party’s greatest crisis in the post-Mao era. He oversaw a propaganda and political thought campaign to reinstate control in the wake of Tiananmen Square; he later combined that with economic liberalization as China prepared to join the World Trade Organization in 2001.
Jiang formally handed over party leadership in 2002 but remained head of the military until 2005.
This is a developing story.