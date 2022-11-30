E.U. proposes special tribunal to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday proposed options for setting up a specialized court to try Russia’s crimes in Ukraine, a potential step toward a broader, international effort to hold the country to account for its war of aggression — if the United Nations gets on board.
The International Criminal Court has already launched its own investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, but it does not have jurisdiction to prosecute other crimes, such as aggression.
In an “options paper” published Wednesday, the European Commission explored two potential solutions — the creation of an ad-hoc tribunal for the crime of aggression, or a “hybrid court” that internationalizes a domestic court.
“We believe it would be possible to have a specialized court to deal with the crime of aggression,” said a senior E.U. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief the press. “It would require U.N. backing and an international agreement. But we do believe that this is possible.”
Von der Leyen also announced Wednesday that the E.U. will be working with partners to make sure “Russia pays for the devastation it caused with the frozen funds of oligarchs and assets of its central bank.”
Russia fired at least 85 missiles on at least six major cities in Ukraine on November 15, in one of the most widespread attacks of the war so far. The strikes came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link, presented a 10-point peace plan to G-20 leaders at a summit in Indonesia. As in previous Russian missile attacks, critical civilian infrastructure appeared to be primary targets. Parts of several cities that were hit were left without electrical power on Tuesday afternoon.
