Ukraine live briefing: U.S. unveils energy grid plan for Ukraine as NATO pledges wide-ranging support

Zelensky described the situation on the front lines as difficult. “Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south,” he said in his nightly address.

The area around Bakhmut has become a center of gravity in the east, the Pentagon said Tuesday, as Ukrainian and Russian forces struggle for the strategic Donetsk city, where important road and rail lines meet. Russian counteroffensives have recently eroded Ukrainian gains there, a senior U.S. military official said.