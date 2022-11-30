Ukraine live briefing: U.S. unveils energy grid plan for Ukraine as NATO pledges wide-ranging support

NATO ministers meet for a second day Wednesday in Bucharest, Romania, after officials on Tuesday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s targeting of vital infrastructure and pledged wide-ranging support for Ukraine, including fuel and generators, without announcing specifics. On the sidelines of those talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a U.S. plan to help Ukraine rapidly procure transformers, circuit breakers and other hardware ahead of winter, following weeks of missile and drone attacks.