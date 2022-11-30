Ukraine live briefing: U.S. unveils energy grid plan for Ukraine as NATO pledges wide-ranging support

Updated November 30, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EST|Published November 30, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST
Ukrainian service members rush to change their BM-21 Grad's position after firing toward Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on Nov. 27.
Ukrainian service members rush to change their BM-21 Grad's position after firing toward Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on Nov. 27. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

NATO ministers meet for a second day Wednesday in Bucharest, Romania, after officials on Tuesday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s targeting of vital infrastructure and pledged wide-ranging support for Ukraine, including fuel and generators, without announcing specifics. On the sidelines of those talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a U.S. plan to help Ukraine rapidly procure transformers, circuit breakers and other hardware ahead of winter, following weeks of missile and drone attacks.

In his nightly address Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes “so that every Russian murderer receives the deserved punishment.”

1. Key developments

  • The United States on Tuesday unveiled a plan to rehabilitate Ukraine’s energy grid, pledging $53 million to help Kyiv procure circuit breakers and other hardware after a sustained Russian air campaign battered the country’s infrastructure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the plan during talks in Bucharest with counterparts from the Group of Seven industrialized nations.
  • G-7 representatives on Tuesday expressed support for investigations into alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine. “There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities. Criminal prosecution of core international crimes is of the highest priority,” they said in a statement during a gathering in Berlin with representatives from Ukraine and the International Criminal Court.
  • “NATO’s door is open” for Ukraine’s eventual membership, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in Bucharest, adding that “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining. The alliance has not signaled momentum on the issue, however, instead saying it is focused on immediate support for Ukraine.

2. Battleground updates

  • Zelensky described the situation on the front lines as difficult. “Despite extremely big Russian losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance in the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, move in the Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south,” he said in his nightly address.
  • The area around Bakhmut has become a center of gravity in the east, the Pentagon said Tuesday, as Ukrainian and Russian forces struggle for the strategic Donetsk city, where important road and rail lines meet. Russian counteroffensives have recently eroded Ukrainian gains there, a senior U.S. military official said.
  • Bad weather and other factors have reduced Russian sorties, a senior U.S. military official told reporters Tuesday. The number of flights are now in the 10s per day, about a quarter of the flights that previously occurred in better weather, the official said, though other factors like ongoing operations can also affect the number. Russia has relied on air-launched missiles as a significant way to strike infrastructure and other targets.

3. Global impact

  • Poland is planning to charge Ukrainian refugees for food and housing starting in March, according to a draft legislation that is expected to pass the Polish legislature comfortably, Reuters reported. Refugees staying in accommodations such as government-funded hotel rooms or school dormitories longer than 120 days would have to pay for 50 percent of the cost, up to about $9 per day, per person. After 180 days, refugees would be responsible for 75 percent of the cost, up to about $13. Pregnant women and those unable to work because of age or disability would be excluded.
  • Ilya Yashin, a Russian opposition politician, faces up to 10 years in prison for talking about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the Associated Press reported. Yashin, one of the few critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin to have remained inside the country, noted that he had cited official Russian sources along with Ukrainian statements to give his audience an objective view during a YouTube live stream.

4. From our correspondents

Setbacks in Ukraine war diminish Russia’s clout with regional allies: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed President Vladimir Putin’s weaknesses to smaller neighbors, resulting in a regional realignment expected to sharpen as international sanctions, a global shift away from fossil fuels, and deepening political isolation erode Russia’s economic power.

And with Russia weakened, writes Robyn Dixon, Europe has been wooing Central Asian nations, in particular Kazakhstan, as an alternative energy source to replace Russian hydrocarbons.

