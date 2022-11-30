Shanquella Robinson died in Mexico a month ago. Her family still seeks answers.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Shanquella Robinson arrived in Mexico last month to vacation with six people she had known since college, she called her mother and said she was heading out to eat tacos. It was the last time the 25-year-old from Charlotte, would ever speak to her parents. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A day later, Shanquella was dead, and videos began circulating online that appeared to show her naked and being beaten by a member of the group she was traveling with, while others in the villa recorded the scene. The Washington Post is not linking to the videos because of their graphic nature.

One month on from Shanquella’s death — and after an official autopsy report revealed that she suffered a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury — Mexican authorities are seeking the arrest of an American woman who was among the vacationers. Now, Shanquella’s devastated family wants two things: answers and accountability.

“Even though a month has passed, I don’t know anything about how my daughter died,” Shanquella’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, told The Post in an interview Monday. “I just want justice for my daughter,” Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, also told The Post.

The Robinson family nightmare began on Oct. 29, a day after Salamondra last spoke to her daughter.

“Her friends called me. They said Shanquella has alcohol poisoning and that a doctor was on the way to the villa,” she said. Shanquella and the traveling party were staying at Villa Linda 32 in Puerto Los Cabos. The listing is no longer available on Cabo Villas’ website.

Now, when Salamondra thinks about that moment, she wonders how the people with Shanquella, none of whom was a doctor, diagnosed her with “alcohol poisoning.”

At the time of the call, Salamondra remembers repeatedly telling Shanquella’s “friends” to take her to a doctor, but the group, all of whom Shanquella met at Winston-Salem State University, insisted that the villa’s manager was coming over with a medic.

“I’m not sure if anyone ever arrived, because I was never allowed to talk to them,” Salamondra said. “I asked them to let me speak to the doctor when they arrived, but they told me that the doctor is busy with Shanquella.”

Then, the group went silent. When they called Salamondra back, it was to tell her that her daughter had died.

Before her death, Shanquella ran two businesses: Exquisite Babies, where she braided kids’ hair, and The Exquisite Boutique, which sold clothes.

“She had a kind heart. She loved life and loved people,” her mother said. Tributes from friends flooded Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Social media has so far amplified Shanquella’s story, with thousands of people using the hashtags #SayHerName and #Justiceforquella to raise awareness of the case.

Shanquella’s funeral was held in Charlotte on Nov. 19. Her casket was yellow and pink, her two favorite colors. Family members wore bright clothing. There were fuchsia pink suits and dresses, rose-colored shirts and floral-themed blazers.

As mourners lined up to write messages on her coffin, doves were released, and 23-year-old Kdajah Vinson prepared to leave a final tribute to Shanquella, a friend so close she considered her a big sister.

“Muffin love u always,” Vinson scrawled, using a nickname the pair, who first met in kindergarten, used for one another. Vinson did not know the people Shanquella went to college with and was not part of the vacation.

Bernard Robinson said he began crying when he received the news of Shanquella’s death. “I’ve been a wreck ever since,” he said.

Bernard said he had suspicions from the beginning. “I wasn’t settled with the information they were providing us.”

He said Shanquella was “very respectful” and not one to get into a fight. “My girl didn’t like drama,” he explained.

The Monday after Shanquella passed away, Bernard called the management of Villa Linda in San Jose del Cabo, where police found her body, according to her autopsy report. It took days for him to find someone who spoke English and who could help him transport Shanquella’s body back home.

Bernard eventually connected with a woman from the villa’s management team. “She is an angel. She’s the one who first told us the truth,” he said. “She said, ‘Mr. Robinson, your daughter didn’t die of alcohol poisoning, she died of a broken neck.’”

Bernard was scouting a gravesite for Shanquella when he was first made aware of the viral video’s existence. “It hurt me to the heart,” Bernard said, describing the pain of watching his daughter’s alleged final moments.

Since their return to the U.S., some of the group that accompanied Shanquella to Mexico have visited the Robinson family home. “These people looked me in the face and told me there was no fight in Cabo,” Salamondra said. They maintained that Shanquella died of alcohol poisoning.

When the autopsy report from Nov. 4 was released to the family, some of the group were once again at Salamondra’s home. She remembers turning to them and asking: “What did you all do to my child?”

A male visitor, one of three Shanquella vacationed with, broke into a sweat and left immediately, she said. Since then, the group has not returned. “They’re on the run,” Salamondra said.

Shanquella’s parents don’t have any details of the events that led to her death; the initial police report only contains what the police were told by the six people accompanying Shanquella, and those people have avoided speaking to reporters.

On Nov. 24, the attorney general’s office of Baja California Sur in Mexico said early investigations into Shanquella’s death indicate the incident was “a direct attack, not an accident.”

Deputy Attorney General Antonio Lopez Rodriguez said police believe Robinson’s death was the result of one of her travel companions injuring her during the vacation.

Mexican officials confirmed there is an arrest warrant for an American woman allegedly involved in the case, but did not name her in a Facebook post. So far other members of the group have not yet been publicly named by officials.

Lopez Rodriguez said that as soon as the judge granted the warrant, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Mexico and the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs will start the extradition process against the suspect.

In the U.S., the FBI has been investigating the case since Oct. 29. “We can’t give a timeline for ongoing cases, but this case is complicated because there are officials from another country involved,” said FBI public affairs specialist Shelley Lynch.

The State Department says it is supporting and monitoring the investigation into Shanquella’s death, and added that when a U.S. citizen dies in a foreign country, local authorities are responsible for determining the cause of death.

“There’s a whole lot of unanswered questions in my mind about her death,” Shanquella’s father, who has hired a lawyer in his quest for the truth, said through tears. “I just want justice for my daughter. She was my only child.”

