Iran kills man celebrating country’s World Cup elimination, activists say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Iranian man — and childhood friend of a midfielder on the country’s World Cup squad — was killed by Iranian state forces while celebrating the country’s loss against the United States in the World Cup this week, human rights groups based outside the country reported, as mass anti-government protests in Iran rage on.

Mehran Samak, 27, was shot in the head Tuesday evening as he joined festivities in the northwestern city of Bandar Anzali, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) organization. Another group, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said Samak was reportedly killed by security forces while honking his car’s horn as part of celebrations in cities across the country.

Footage shared on social media late Tuesday showed car horns being blasted in celebration across the country after the defeat of the Team Melli, as it is known in Iran, in what could be interpreted as a blow to the country’s rulers.

Advertisement

The Washington Post could not independently verify the reports surrounding Samak’s death. But his death was mourned by one of Iran’s national soccer players, who posted an image of them together as children and described Samak as a “childhood team mate.”

“I wish we had stayed this age forever,” Saeid Ezatolahi wrote on Instagram. “After last night’s bitter game, my heart burned even more at the news of your death.”

Saeid Ezatolahi shares on his Instagram story that his childhood teammate was killed by authorities last night after the conclusion of the match:



"I wish we could stay at that age forever.

Without struggles, without hatred, without envy, [cont'd] pic.twitter.com/xHce8r64OX — Gol Bezan (@GolBezan) November 30, 2022

The Center for Human Rights in Iran on Wednesday shared a video purporting to show his funeral, with mourners chanting anti-government slogans including “death to the dictator.”

The refrain — which refers to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — has become a recurring feature of the protests that have gripped Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, in September.

Advertisement

Amini died three days after being detained by morality police over allegedly wearing an improper hijab, the mandatory face covering. The case spurred a wave of unrest that quickly spread from anger against Iran’s strict Islamic dress code to growing opposition to the country’s authorities.

Iranian news agency the Young Journalists Club, which is affiliated with the country’s state broadcaster, reported Thursday that Samak’s body had been found after “rioters” gathered in Bandar Anzali. Quoting a local police official, the website said Samak was killed by a “hunting weapon” and that authorities had arrested a number of suspects.

Iran has launched a brutal crackdown on the protest movement, which it has blamed on foreign countries without providing evidence.

Some 459 people have been killed in the anti-government protests so far, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.

Separately on Wednesday, the Oslo-based IHR raised concerns over a number of protesters whom it said could be executed imminently. Quoting media reports, the group said six people had already been sentenced to death, while 26 others were facing charges that can be punishable by death.

GiftOutline Gift Article