Ukraine live briefing: U.S. signs deal to send air defense missiles to Ukraine

From our correspondents

In Ukraine’s capital, Putin’s attacks don’t dim the resolve to fight Russia. If President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to demoralize Ukrainians to the point of accepting compromises with Russia, he isn’t succeeding in Kyiv, write Liz Sly and Kostiantyn Khudov.

Russia’s missile campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging the city into cold and darkness, appears to be deepening the resolve to keep fighting, according to interviews with Kyiv residents.

“Emotionally it’s very challenging when you are at home with no electricity and you can hear the air raid sirens,” said drama student Anastacia Osmolovska, 20. “It’s like being in a deep black hole.”

“But as long as Russia is firing missiles at our cities there’s no way of negotiating with them,” Osmolovska said. “We have to keep the fear inside and carry on.”