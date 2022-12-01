Ukraine live briefing: U.S. signs deal to send air defense missiles to Ukraine

Securing additional air defense systems is a top priority for Kyiv, as it seeks to defend its citizens and key infrastructure from a barrage of Russian missile attacks that have devastated the power grid. Ukraine has repeatedly pushed for more air defense support from its Western allies. On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine.
“All generations of Ukrainians will thank [German] Chancellor Scholz, as well as the entire generation of modern German politicians,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Two days of NATO meetings ended Wednesday with allies promising to continue to support Kyiv in its fight against Moscow. Speaking to reporters, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, expressed regret over the 2008 decision to defer the country’s membership to the trans-Atlantic military alliance, calling it a “strategic mistake.”
- The European Union on Wednesday proposed a specialized court to investigate and prosecute Russia for war crimes, following renewed calls by Zelensky to pursue Moscow for the “crime of aggression” against Ukraine. “Russia must pay for its horrific crimes,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.
- Nine people were killed and eight were injured in fires across Ukraine in the past day, the state emergency service reported late Wednesday local time, as residents sought to heat and light buildings and cook food without electricity. Of the 131 fires, 106 were in residential buildings, the emergency service reported, saying that fires and explosions in residential buildings were becoming more frequent.
Battleground updates
- On the front lines in Bakhmut, Russia is losing manpower and equipment but making scant operational gains, according to analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War. This indicates Moscow has “fundamentally failed to learn from previous high-casualty campaigns concentrated on objectives of limited operational or strategic significance,” they said. “The costs associated with six months of brutal, grinding, and attrition-based combat around Bakhmut far outweigh any operational advantage that the Russians can obtain from taking Bakhmut.”
- Ukraine’s armed forces said there is still a threat of Russian missile strikes on energy and other critical infrastructure across Ukraine. According to Zelensky, about 6 million people across the country and in Kyiv are currently disconnected from electricity. On Wednesday, Russian forces carried out 20 airstrikes on Ukrainian troop positions, and also shelled the recently liberated city of Kherson, Ukraine’s military said in a battlefield update on Facebook. The reports couldn’t be independently verified by The Post.
Global impact
- The Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid and a Spanish arms manufacturer whose weapons are being used in Kyiv’s defense against Russia received letter bombs Wednesday, with the former delivery causing a minor injury to a worker at the diplomatic mission. Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, ordered all of Ukraine’s foreign embassies to be strengthened after the attack, which caused minor injuries to an officer at the embassy when it exploded in his hands, according to a ministry spokesman.
- The Biden administration said Wednesday that it was concerned about the well-being of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia whose release U.S. officials have been working to secure, probably as part of a prisoner swap. “Our embassy in Moscow has been working to understand exactly Paul’s condition and why his family hasn’t heard from him,” John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, told reporters after Whelan missed a scheduled call home.
- Four young lion cubs rescued from Ukraine have been flown to an animal sanctuary in Minnesota, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, one of a number of groups working to rescue animals from the war, said Wednesday in a statement. The cubs, who were orphaned at a few weeks old and survived sporadic bombing and drone attacks, “have endured more in their short lives than any animal should,” said Meredith Whitney, a wildlife program manager with the nonprofit group. They spent the past three weeks at Poznan Zoo in Poland.
From our correspondents
In Ukraine’s capital, Putin’s attacks don’t dim the resolve to fight Russia. If President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to demoralize Ukrainians to the point of accepting compromises with Russia, he isn’t succeeding in Kyiv, write Liz Sly and Kostiantyn Khudov.
Russia’s missile campaign to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging the city into cold and darkness, appears to be deepening the resolve to keep fighting, according to interviews with Kyiv residents.
“Emotionally it’s very challenging when you are at home with no electricity and you can hear the air raid sirens,” said drama student Anastacia Osmolovska, 20. “It’s like being in a deep black hole.”
“But as long as Russia is firing missiles at our cities there’s no way of negotiating with them,” Osmolovska said. “We have to keep the fear inside and carry on.”
Dan Lamothe and Loveday Morris contributed to this report.