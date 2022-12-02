Woman, 72, allegedly turned off patient’s oxygen because its noise annoyed her

The elderly woman lay in a hospital bed in the southwestern German city of Mannheim, a machine supplying her with the oxygen her life depended upon.
The first incident where the unnamed woman allegedly switched off the oxygen supply occurred at some point before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Hospital staff intervened, telling her the oxygen supply was vital to her 79-year-old roommate.
However, around an hour later, the suspect allegedly turned the machine off again.
This time the consequences were immediate: the victim had to be resuscitated, police and prosecutors in Mannheim said, while an arrest warrant was issued against the suspect, who faces charges of attempted manslaughter.
Her former roommate in the hospital is no longer in a life-threatening condition, according to a joint statement released Thursday, but is still being treated in intensive care.
The suspect appeared in court Wednesday and was taken to jail while investigations continue. It is unclear whether the two women knew each other.
Sofia Diogo Mateus contributed to this report.