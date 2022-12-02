Ukraine live briefing: Biden lays out conditions for meeting Putin; a third of Kherson without power

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on Thursday, and the U.S. leader said he had no plans to speak with his Russian counterpart for now. But Biden said he would be willing to meet with Vladimir Putin if Moscow indicates a desire to end its invasion, though he noted that the Kremlin “hasn’t done that.”
In Ukraine, residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson braved near-freezing temperatures with limited access to power. The regional governor said Thursday evening that workers had restored about 65 percent of power capacity, following a deadly barrage of Russian shells.
4. From our correspondents
Russia and Ukraine are fighting the first full-scale drone war: In the battle between Russia and Ukraine, drones are integrated into every phase of fighting, with extensive fleets, air defenses and jamming systems on each side, write Isabelle Khurshudyan, Mary Ilyushina and Kostiantyn Khudov from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Drones have become so critical to battlefield success that at times they are used to take out other drones. In past conflicts, drones were typically used by one side over largely uncontested airspace to locate and hit targets.
“Two main developments are going to impact future war,” said Samuel Bendett, a military analyst at the Virginia-based research group CNA. “The proliferation and availability of combat drones for longer-ranged, more-sophisticated operations, and the absolute necessity to have cheap tactical drones for close-support operations.”