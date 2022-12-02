Ukraine live briefing: Biden lays out conditions for meeting Putin; a third of Kherson without power

December 2, 2022 at 2:09 a.m. EST
President Biden, second from left, and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed support for Ukraine during a joint news conference Thursday. Here, the two leaders stand with first ladies Jill Biden, left, and Brigitte Macron during an arrival on the North Portico of the White House on Thursday.
President Biden, second from left, and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed support for Ukraine during a joint news conference Thursday. Here, the two leaders stand with first ladies Jill Biden, left, and Brigitte Macron during an arrival on the North Portico of the White House on Thursday. (Cliff Owen/Bloomberg News)

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on Thursday, and the U.S. leader said he had no plans to speak with his Russian counterpart for now. But Biden said he would be willing to meet with Vladimir Putin if Moscow indicates a desire to end its invasion, though he noted that the Kremlin “hasn’t done that.”

In Ukraine, residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson braved near-freezing temperatures with limited access to power. The regional governor said Thursday evening that workers had restored about 65 percent of power capacity, following a deadly barrage of Russian shells.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Senior U.S. defense officials are considering a major expansion in military training for Ukraine. Thousands of Kyiv’s fighters may train with the U.S. military in Grafenwoehr, Germany, where the United States has instructed smaller numbers of Ukrainian troops for years.
  • A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a television interview that as many as 13,000 of the country’s troops have died so far, Reuters reported. The United States last month assessed that about 100,000 Ukrainian fighters probably have been killed or wounded.
  • The United States and France “deplore Russia’s deliberate escalatory steps,” Biden and Macron said in a joint statement following their Thursday meeting that highlighted Russia’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” and misinformation about weapons of mass destruction programs. The leaders committed to providing “significant resources” to support Ukraine through the winter and pledged to hold Russia accountable for atrocities and war crimes.
  • World Bank president David Malpass said at a Reuters conference that the expected cost of rebuilding Ukraine will increase “quite a bit” from an earlier $350 billion assessment, though donors continue to support Kyiv. Meanwhile, the United Nations called for a record $51.5 billion in funding for 2023, citing “shockingly high” emergency needs, including the Ukraine war.

2. Battleground updates

  • Russia has pulled back troops from around the city of Kherson, Ukraine’s military said Thursday morning. Some soldiers and military equipment have left the town of Oleshky, across the Dnieper River from the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last month. Russian troops have withdrawn from other nearby river towns, the military said, even as Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs continues.
  • The Kremlin is withdrawing units and preparing to evacuate occupation authorities in Russian-held towns in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian defense ministry said later in the day.
  • The United States could redeploy some air defense weapons from the Middle East to Ukraine in coming months, Raytheon Technologies chief executive Greg Hayes said in an interview with Politico. Washington would then replace the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems used in partner countries. The U.S. Army said this week that Raytheon had signed a $1.2 billion contract to deliver six such batteries to Ukraine’s military.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the unsupported claim that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the war. The Kremlin’s recent strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure are intended to “knock out” energy facilities that allow the transatlantic alliance “to keep pumping deadly weapons into Ukraine” with the intent of killing Russians, Lavrov said. In reality, the Biden administration has repeatedly stressed that it will not risk World War III by getting directly involved.
  • Fifty Ukrainian soldiers were released in a prisoner exchange with Russia, Ukrainian officials said Thursday. Ukrainians who fought at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol were among those released, Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, said in a Telegram post. An equal number of Russian prisoners were freed in return, said Denis Pushilin, acting head of a separatist republic in eastern Ukraine.

3. Global impact

  • European Council President Charles Michel urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s influence over Russia to work for peace. Michel also told reporters that the leaders had agreed during a meeting that the use of nuclear weapons was not acceptable. Xi expressed support for preventing escalation or expansion of the war, Chinese state media reported.
  • Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned of attacks from external enemies such as NATO, Ukraine or exiled Belarusians fighting for Ukraine at a meeting Thursday, days after his foreign minister abruptly died. Vladimir Makei was a Lukashenko ally who also served as a bridge to the West, and there is much political intrigue around the future of the Belarusian dictator, who is known for making alarmist and baseless accusations.
  • Spanish officials stepped up security Thursday after at least six letter bombs were sent to high-profile targets in recent days, including the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, the U.S. Embassy, the Spanish prime minister’s office, the Defense Ministry, a military air base and an arms manufacturer. The explosive sent to the Ukrainian Embassy caused a minor injury, but the others were “neutralized by the security services,” the Interior Ministry said. It remains unclear why the sites in Spain were targeted.

4. From our correspondents

Russia and Ukraine are fighting the first full-scale drone war: In the battle between Russia and Ukraine, drones are integrated into every phase of fighting, with extensive fleets, air defenses and jamming systems on each side, write Isabelle Khurshudyan, Mary Ilyushina and Kostiantyn Khudov from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Drones have become so critical to battlefield success that at times they are used to take out other drones. In past conflicts, drones were typically used by one side over largely uncontested airspace to locate and hit targets.

“Two main developments are going to impact future war,” said Samuel Bendett, a military analyst at the Virginia-based research group CNA. “The proliferation and availability of combat drones for longer-ranged, more-sophisticated operations, and the absolute necessity to have cheap tactical drones for close-support operations.”

