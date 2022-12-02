Ukraine live briefing: Biden lays out conditions for meeting Putin; a third of Kherson without power

President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their support for Ukraine on Thursday, and the U.S. leader said he had no plans to speak with his Russian counterpart for now. But Biden said he would be willing to meet with Vladimir Putin if Moscow indicates a desire to end its invasion, though he noted that the Kremlin “hasn’t done that.”

In Ukraine, residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson braved near-freezing temperatures with limited access to power. The regional governor said Thursday evening that workers had restored about 65 percent of power capacity, following a deadly barrage of Russian shells.

The United States and France “deplore Russia’s deliberate escalatory steps,” Biden and Macron said in a joint statement following their Thursday meeting that highlighted Russia’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” and misinformation about weapons of mass destruction programs. The leaders committed to providing “significant resources” to support Ukraine through the winter and pledged to hold Russia accountable for atrocities and war crimes.

Russia has pulled back troops from around the city of Kherson, Ukraine’s military said Thursday morning. Some soldiers and military equipment have left the town of Oleshky, across the Dnieper River from the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces recaptured last month. Russian troops have withdrawn from other nearby river towns, the military said, even as Russian shelling of Kherson and its suburbs continues.

Russia and Ukraine are fighting the first full-scale drone war: In the battle between Russia and Ukraine, drones are integrated into every phase of fighting, with extensive fleets, air defenses and jamming systems on each side, write Isabelle Khurshudyan, Mary Ilyushina and Kostiantyn Khudov from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Drones have become so critical to battlefield success that at times they are used to take out other drones. In past conflicts, drones were typically used by one side over largely uncontested airspace to locate and hit targets.