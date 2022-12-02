Ukrainian embassies in Europe receive ‘bloody packages’

ROME — Calling it a “well-planned” campaign of intimidation and terror, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said Friday that a half-dozen of its embassies across Europe, as well as several consulates, had received “bloody packages” containing animal eyes.
A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman said packages were received at embassies in the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Austria, as well as at consulates in Naples and Brno, in the Czech Republic. One was later detected at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, as well.
Yevhenia Voloshchenko, a Ukrainian official in Rome, said the parcel received at her embassy contained a fish eye. Czech police said the envelope in Brno contained “animal tissue,” adding that it had first been checked for explosives and prompted an evacuation of the immediate surroundings, including a kindergarten. Police said a similar package also arrived at the Ukrainian embassy in Prague.
Separately, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See said the entrance to his apartment residence in Rome had been vandalized, with the outside stairwell, ceiling and front door smeared with a “dirty substance.” An Italian police spokesman said the substance was fecal matter.
“It was like a warning. Everybody needs to be prepared for a repeat of the same terrible gesture,” the ambassador, Andrii Yurash, said in a phone interview. “Surely it’s a way from the Russian side to threaten Ukrainian diplomats.”
He said his apartment building didn’t have cameras, but soon they’d be installed.
It is unclear whether the letter bombs in Spain have any connection to the other incidents across Europe. The letter bombs were received at a series of high-profile locations, including the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as well as the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, where the letter was disabled in a controlled detonation.
In the case of the letter at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, an employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries when trying to open it and received medical care.
A letter also arrived earlier this week at a site of the arms manufacturer Instalaza, which produces the C90 grenade launchers sent to Ukraine by the Spanish government.
Russia’s embassy to Spain, on its official Twitter account, appeared to suggest Thursday that it had no role in the campaign, denouncing any threat or terrorist act against a diplomatic mission as “totally condemnable.”
The Spanish news agency Europa Press said Friday that the Spain’s minister of the interior had communicated with other European countries, as well as the European Commission, warning that the letters “could be related to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.”
Rafael Pérez Ruiz, Spain’s secretary of state for security, said Thursday that it appeared all the letters originated from inside the country, but cautioned that the investigation was still ongoing.
In Spain and across Europe, a segment of the population is growing increasingly frustrated with the war in Ukraine, which is having economic and energy consequences across the continent.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia fired at least 85 missiles on at least six major cities in Ukraine on November 15, in one of the most widespread attacks of the war so far. The strikes came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link, presented a 10-point peace plan to G-20 leaders at a summit in Indonesia. As in previous Russian missile attacks, critical civilian infrastructure appeared to be primary targets. Parts of several cities that were hit were left without electrical power on Tuesday afternoon.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.