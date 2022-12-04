Ukraine live briefing: Ground conditions improving for battle, official says; grain ship arrives in Ethiopia Medics rest at a field hospital Saturday near Bakhmut, Ukraine, where fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops has carried on for months. (Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Listen Gift Article Share

A ground freeze in eastern Ukraine will soon improve troop mobility, according to a regional governor. Muddy conditions had hindered large vehicles from traversing the area during much of the past week, a Washington-based think tank said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Meanwhile, the first shipment from the new “Grain from Ukraine” initiative arrived at an Ethiopian port on Saturday, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The ground in Luhansk will harden soon as temperatures drop , according to its regional governor, Serhiy Haidai. Troops in the area have been sinking into the mud, Haidai said Saturday , according to its regional governor, Serhiy Haidai. Troops in the area have been sinking into the mud, Haidai said Saturday on Telegram , hindering the advances of Ukrainian forces. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported on Nov. 26 that weather was slowing Russian and Ukrainian battleground movements. On Saturday, it said December was “one of the most optimal times of year for mechanized maneuver warfare in this region.”

The first shipment from the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative arrived at the Ethiopian Port of Doraleh on Saturday, Zelensky’s office on Saturday, Zelensky’s office said on Telegram , bringing 25,000 tons of wheat to one of the poorest areas in the world. The effort, which aims to send 60 ships with food around the world before the first half of next year, comes in addition to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, through which shipments have gone to various countries.

“Russian oil will continue to be in demand,” the the Russian Embassy in the United States said Saturday, while decrying a Western price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil as “a reshaping of the basic principles of free markets.” It remains to be seen whether the move, which goes into effect Monday, will seriously hit Moscow’s finances in the near term, because the cap is close to current prices.

3. Battleground updates

Ukrainian forces have reportedly crossed the Dnieper River into the eastern bank after Ukrainian officials urged residents on that Russian-occupied side to flee into the Ukrainian-held regional capital of Kherson. A video posted on a Telegram page of a volunteer Ukrainian special forces team showed a Ukrainian flag tied to a crane near the shore, which the fighters described as “a springboard for the de-occupation of the left bank of the Kherson region.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reiterated his nation’s commitment to the Kremlin’s military goals Saturday in a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. “Both our and your officers train Belarusian and Russian soldiers, so that, if necessary, our defenders of the Union State could repel any aggression,” he said, according to Saturday in a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. “Both our and your officers train Belarusian and Russian soldiers, so that, if necessary, our defenders of the Union State could repel any aggression,” he said, according to Belarusian state news . Neither Ukraine nor its allies has attacked Belarus, though Lukashenko has insisted that Western forces are gunning for his nation and Russia.

Russia is “not capable of indigenously producing” munitions at the pace that it is using them, U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Saturday. “So that is going to be a challenge, and that’s why you see them going to other countries effectively to try to get ammunition,” Haines told Andrea Mitchell, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent, at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

Ukraine announced sanctions against 10 representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accusing them of working with Russian occupation authorities or supporting the invasion. The sanctions, announced Saturday by the accusing them of working with Russian occupation authorities or supporting the invasion. The sanctions, announced Saturday by the Security Service of Ukraine , freeze the assets of the church officials — most of whom live in Russian-occupied territories — and prevent them from owning land in Ukraine, among other restrictions.

4. Global impact

The Biden administration called the oil price cap “welcome news,” even as financial analysts said the current cap was so high that it may not affect the Kremlin’s war chest. Zelensky has characterized the move as too light on Russia and said the cap should be $30 per barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to “eventually” visit the Donbas region , press secretary Dmitry Peskov told , press secretary Dmitry Peskov told state media , without giving a timeline. This would be Putin’s first known visit to the eastern Ukrainian territory since the start of his full-scale invasion in February. Russia illegally annexed the Donbas region in late September despite its forces not having full control there. The Donbas region holds significance for Putin because it was controlled by the Russian Empire in the mid-18th century.

A wealthy Russian businessman was arrested Thursday at his home in London on alleged financial crimes, including money laundering, the National Crime Agency said in a on alleged financial crimes, including money laundering, the National Crime Agency said in a statement Saturday. The 58-year-old man, whom authorities did not identify, is believed to have conspired to defraud the Home Office and to commit perjury, the agency said. He was released on bail. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, British authorities have cracked down on Russian oligarchs with ties to Putin.

5. From our correspondents

List of world’s most expensive cities altered by war in Ukraine: A list of the most expensive cities in which to live changed drastically this year, an apparent result in particular of the ripple effects from the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Moscow and St. Petersburg, the most populous cities in Russia, had the most drastic jumps in rank of any city included on the list, Claire Healy reports. Moscow went from the 72nd position last year to the 37th in 2022. Many cities in Western Europe, on the other hand, became less expensive, as currencies and economies weakened. Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was not on this year’s list, compiled semiannually by the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit as part of a Worldwide Cost of Living survey.

Usual suspects New York and Singapore tied for first place, a rank driven by high incomes and a strong U.S. dollar. Tel Aviv, which topped the list last year, dropped to third, with Los Angeles and Hong Kong followed in fourth.

GiftOutline Gift Article