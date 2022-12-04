Ukraine live briefing: Ground conditions improving for battle, official says; grain ship arrives in Ethiopia

A ground freeze in eastern Ukraine will soon improve troop mobility, according to a regional governor. Muddy conditions had hindered large vehicles from traversing the area during much of the past week, a Washington-based think tank said.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
List of world’s most expensive cities altered by war in Ukraine: A list of the most expensive cities in which to live changed drastically this year, an apparent result in particular of the ripple effects from the war in Ukraine.
Moscow and St. Petersburg, the most populous cities in Russia, had the most drastic jumps in rank of any city included on the list, Claire Healy reports. Moscow went from the 72nd position last year to the 37th in 2022. Many cities in Western Europe, on the other hand, became less expensive, as currencies and economies weakened. Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, was not on this year’s list, compiled semiannually by the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit as part of a Worldwide Cost of Living survey.
Usual suspects New York and Singapore tied for first place, a rank driven by high incomes and a strong U.S. dollar. Tel Aviv, which topped the list last year, dropped to third, with Los Angeles and Hong Kong followed in fourth.