2,500 endangered Caspian seals found dead on Russian shores

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About 2,500 dead seals have been found on the coast of the Caspian Sea in southwestern Russia, conservation authorities said, a significant setback for the endangered species. The Natural Resources Ministry in Dagestan, a region in southwestern Russia, said late Sunday local time that the seals had been found at different locations along Dagestan’s coast, which lines the northwest portion of the Caspian Sea, the world’s largest inland body of water.

The ministry had earlier said that 700 Caspian seals were found, and then a broader count brought the total to 1,700. But “unfortunately, the figure has grown significantly and currently stands at 2,500,” the ministry said in a post on Telegram. The ministry said autopsies conducted on some of the first few hundred seals found determined that they probably died of natural causes.

Advertisement

Kazakhstan, one of five countries bordering the Caspian Sea — along with Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan — has on a few occasions this year reported the deaths of dozens of the seals, but not as large a number as Sunday’s toll.

The animals’ remains will be examined in a laboratory to try to establish the cause of death, the ministry said.

Zaur Gapizov, the head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, told the Associated Press that it was likely the seals died a couple of weeks ago and that there were no signs they were killed or caught in fishing nets.

Caspian seals are the only marine mammal in the Caspian Sea and exist nowhere else in the world. They faced sharp population declines in the 20th century as they were hunted for their blubber and fur.

Dagestan’s Natural Resources Ministry estimated the seal’s population ranged from 270,000 to 300,000, though the Caspian Seal Project estimated it was closer to 100,000, noting that the seal is a “key indicator for the health of the Caspian Sea.” The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed the seal as endangered on its Red List of Threatened Species since 2008.

Advertisement

Last year, IUCN listed three areas in the Caspian Sea as “Important Marine Mammal Areas” in an effort to further conserve the population of the seals, which can grow up to 4 feet and 7 inches in length.

Simon Goodman, an ecologist at the University of Leeds, said at the time that the seals are mostly threatened by “human activities, including very high rates of seal mortality in fishing gear set for sturgeon poaching, and habitat degradation arising from coastal development.”

Russia has on occasion launched missiles aimed at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea, but there were no indications those launches had an impact on the seals.

Natalia Abbakumova contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article