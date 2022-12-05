Ukraine live briefing: Russia defiant as oil price cap begins; Ukraine harvests larger-than-expected wheat crop A cargo vessel carries Ukrainian grain in Istanbul in November. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

Western nations have agreed to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel, starting Monday, after months of tense negotiations. It remains to be seen whether the move will slow the Kremlin’s war effort, with the price fixed at close to current levels. Russia has accused the United States and its allies of capping the price for political reasons and has said it is willing to cut production rather than sell oil that is subject to the cap.

New data from NASA suggests Ukraine harvested a wheat crop much larger than expected, despite concerns about the Russian invasion’s effect on global food prices and hunger. The NASA Harvest analysis indicates that 94 percent of the winter crop was harvested, including 88 percent of crops in Russian-held territories. Some of that Ukrainian grain has made its way into global markets through a pact negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The Kremlin will still sell oil to countries that “will work with us on market conditions,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the Russian news agency Tass on Sunday. He added that Russia is “looking at mechanisms to ban the use of the price cap instrument, regardless of the limit it sets.” He did not provide any details of those plans.

The NASA Harvest team calculated that Ukrainian farmers harvested 26.6 million tons of wheat in 2022, several million tons more than expected. However, continued fighting in the eastern part of the country means Ukraine cannot access 22 percent of that wheat.

2. Battleground updates

Ukrainian forces are indicating they plan to stay on the offensive this winter to capitalize on recent battlefield successes and prevent Russian troops from regrouping. Frozen ground allows heavy wheeled and tracked vehicles to maneuver, and a military spokesman told Ukrainian media on on recent battlefield successes and prevent Russian troops from regrouping. Frozen ground allows heavy wheeled and tracked vehicles to maneuver, and a military spokesman told Ukrainian media on Sunday that Kyiv is preparing troops and equipment for winter operations, kitting them out with special clothing and ammunition.

A muddy fall hampered fighting through November, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank. “As the hard freeze approaches in late December, Ukrainian forces will be again able to exploit the weather conditions,” they wrote. “Winter is usually the best season for mechanized warfare in Ukraine whereas spring is the nightmare season,” as rivers swell and fields turn to mud during the thaw.

3. Global impact

OPEC, the coalition of oil-producing nations, in gas prices with cuts to the world’s oil supply. Gasoline now costs less than it has in nine months, with consumers paying lower prices than they did just before the Russian invasion. on Sunday opted against trying to stop the slide in gas prices with cuts to the world’s oil supply. Gasoline now costs less than it has in nine months, with consumers paying lower prices than they did just before the Russian invasion.

Irina Shcherbakova, a co-founder of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Russian rights organization Memorial , said Sunday that she is convinced there won’t be a diplomatic end to the conflict while Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power. “The solution that there will now be is a military one,” Shcherbakova said at a ceremony Sunday in Hamburg, where she was given an award for her human rights work. She said calls for peace were “childish.” , said Sunday that she is convinced there won’t be a diplomatic end to the conflict while Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power. “The solution that there will now be is a military one,” Shcherbakova said at a ceremony Sunday in Hamburg, where she was given an award for her human rights work. She said calls for peace were “childish.”

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated in a “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday that Russia’s bombing of civilian infrastructure is a “war crime.” He said Russia’s objective is to make Ukrainians’ lives “impossible during this wintertime.”

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine allows perilous Dnieper River crossings to flee Russian occupation. Ukrainian officials announced Saturday that they would be lifting a ban on crossing the Dnieper River, encouraging residents on the occupied eastern bank to flee to the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, whatever the danger, in a possible sign that Ukraine’s offensive could continue to push east.

So far, few have taken up the offer to flee, write Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk. The route is perilous: a 65-year-old woman, attempting to cross the river by boat alongside her husband, died under gunfire Sunday, according to a statement released by the Kherson City Council.

Russian forces have battered Kherson with shelling in recent days from firing positions on the east side of the river.

Maham Javaid in Washington contributed to this report.

