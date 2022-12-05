Ukraine live briefing: Russia defiant as oil price cap begins; Ukraine harvests larger-than-expected wheat crop

Western nations have agreed to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel, starting Monday, after months of tense negotiations. It remains to be seen whether the move will slow the Kremlin’s war effort, with the price fixed at close to current levels. Russia has accused the United States and its allies of capping the price for political reasons and has said it is willing to cut production rather than sell oil that is subject to the cap.
New data from NASA suggests Ukraine harvested a wheat crop much larger than expected, despite concerns about the Russian invasion’s effect on global food prices and hunger. The NASA Harvest analysis indicates that 94 percent of the winter crop was harvested, including 88 percent of crops in Russian-held territories. Some of that Ukrainian grain has made its way into global markets through a pact negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Ukraine allows perilous Dnieper River crossings to flee Russian occupation. Ukrainian officials announced Saturday that they would be lifting a ban on crossing the Dnieper River, encouraging residents on the occupied eastern bank to flee to the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, whatever the danger, in a possible sign that Ukraine’s offensive could continue to push east.
So far, few have taken up the offer to flee, write Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk. The route is perilous: a 65-year-old woman, attempting to cross the river by boat alongside her husband, died under gunfire Sunday, according to a statement released by the Kherson City Council.
Russian forces have battered Kherson with shelling in recent days from firing positions on the east side of the river.
Maham Javaid in Washington contributed to this report.