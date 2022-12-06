Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: Drone attacks on Russian bases kill 3; key regions in Ukraine to go dark A police officer stands next to part of a Russian cruise missile that was shot down by Ukrainian forces in the Kyiv region on Monday. (National Police Of Ukraine/Reuters)

Both bases are far from the Ukrainian border, and the drones would have had to travel up to 400 miles undetected to reach them — signaling a potentially serious security lapse by Russia.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russia said there are no direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv on the issue of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was nearing an agreement between the two sides to safeguard the facility. "We are discussing the possible parameters of a declaration on the establishment of a zone of protection," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. But under no circumstances would Russian forces withdraw from the plant, she added.

Ukraine is carrying out emergency shutdowns of its power grid in key regions after another barrage of Russian missiles knocked out power and water supplies in cities such as Odessa. In coming days, about half of the Kyiv region will be without electricity, Oleksiy Kuleba, the region's military leader, said on Telegram. "We will do everything to restore stability," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address

2. Battleground updates

The drone strikes on Russia's military bases angered pro-Moscow military bloggers, who criticized officials for failing to anticipate and prevent the attacks, according to the Institute for the Study of War. "Several prominent Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups must have launched the strike against the Engels-2 air base from inside Russian territory," the Washington-based think tank reported. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Russia appears to be capable of producing guided missiles despite heavy sanctions, weapons analysts say. Conflict Armament Research, a U.K.-based investigative organization, examined two cruise missiles that struck Kyiv last month and concluded that they were produced in recent months, even after export controls prohibited vital components from reaching Russia. The group said Russia could be producing the weapons using a supply workaround or stockpiled components from the United States and Europe.

At least four people were killed in the Russian strikes on Monday, Zelensky said. But air defense systems provided by Ukraine's allies helped shoot down 60 of the 70 missiles fired by Russia, according to the Ukrainian armed forces. "Every downed Russian missile is concrete proof that terror can be defeated," Zelensky said.

Russia attacked the outskirts of the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings in a missile strike, the area's governor, Oleksandr Starukh, said on Telegram. No deaths were reported.

3. Global impact

A strong majority of Americans continue to support sending arms and economic aid to Ukraine, according to a poll released Monday. But as the conflict drags into winter, Americans are divided over whether Washington should push Ukraine to reach a negotiated peace as soon as possible.

Leaders from the European Union and the Western Balkans on Tuesday are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine. The summit is the first between E.U. nations and the Western Balkans. Officials will convene in Tirana, Albania, where they are expected to confer on energy, food security and "cooperation in the face of common challenges stemming from Russia's aggression against Ukraine," according to the Council of the European Union

The Biden administration will meet with oil and gas executives to discuss ways to support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Reuters reported, citing an internal letter written by the U.S. deputy energy secretary and the Energy Department. The meeting is expected to be held virtually on Thursday.

4. From our correspondents

She fled Russian occupation by boat. Minutes later, she was shot: Nowhere feels safe along the Dnieper River. What was once a main draw of Kherson, a waterway that helped turn this regional capital into a major Ukrainian port city, the Dnieper River has now become a front line — and a source of constant peril for those living on either side of it, write Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk.

For weeks, Dmytro Matiukha had urged his in-laws to leave their cottage on the east bank. But just minutes after they left on Sunday, Matiukha received a call from his father-in-law.

“Mom was hit,” said Vladyslav Svitlov, 76. “What do I do?”

At least four bullets pierced through the side of their small motorboat. Tetiana Svitlova, 75, was crouching low in the boat when the gunfire struck her in the abdomen. She reached her arm toward her husband briefly before collapsing into the boat.

