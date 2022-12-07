Peru’s president tries to dissolve congress before it can impeach him

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LIMA, Peru — President Pedro Castillo said Wednesday he had temporarily dissolved Congress, hours before lawmakers were due to debate his impeachment on corruption charges. The first-time officeholder, whose 17 months in office has been marred by chaos and ineptitude, made the shock announcement Wednesday morning during an unscheduled televised address. Opponents and others denounced it as an attempted coup.

Castillo said he would rule by decree until new elections for a constituent assembly could be held. He said the elections would take place within nine months. He also declared a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

But the 53-year-old president appears to enjoy neither the constitutional authority nor the political support to get away with what was seen as a desperate last move to evade impeachment and criminal prosecution. Lawmakers were meeting Wednesday afternoon to consider his ouster.

Castillo is accused of taking bribes and selling jobs in the public bureaucracy. Analysts here believe he will end up in pretrial detention as soon as he loses his presidential immunity.

Fernando Tuesta, a former head of the Peruvian electoral agency, warned in a WhatsApp group message that Castillo was committing a “coup d’etat.”

“None of what the ex-President #PedroCastillo has announced is permitted by the constitution,” Tuesta wrote. “If he had limited legitimacy before, now he has lost all sense of legality. He is usurping power and is not owed any obedience.”

