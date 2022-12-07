German police arrest 25 over far-right plot to overthrow government

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Twenty-five people were arrested in raids across Germany early Wednesday as part of a suspected plot to overthrow the German state. Twenty-two people were arrested on suspicion of belonging to the unnamed “terrorist organization,” while three others — including a Russian national — were arrested on suspicion of being supporters of the group.

“It’s suspected that an armed attack was planned against constitutional bodies,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann tweeted.

In addition to the arrests, a further 27 individuals were targeted in raids on suspicion of being members of or having supported the organization. In total, raids were carried out in 11 of Germany’s 16 states.

According to a statement from Germany’s federal public prosecutor released Wednesday, the group’s members subscribed to a range of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the right-wing extremist Reichsbürger movement, which denies the existence of the modern German state. “The accused are united by a deep rejection of state institutions,” the statement read.

The group was prepared to use violence and accepted that deaths would happen, the statement said. The group’s central “council” was headed by an individual named as Heinrich XIII, who had reached out to Russian representatives inside Germany — although the prosecutor stated that there were no indications so far that there had been a positive response to his overtures.

“Since November 2021, the members of the ‘Council’ have regularly met in secret to plan the intended takeover of power in Germany and the establishment of their own state structures,” the statement read, adding that they had created a structure similar to a government cabinet with departments for justice, foreign affairs and health.

The council also had an associated military arm, which would have been involved in the armed takeover of the state. This body included former members of Germany’s armed forces, and recruitment efforts were targeted toward members of the military and police, the federal public prosecutor said.

According to Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper, one of the defendants posted on Telegram shortly before the raids that public prosecutors, judges and health authorities would “soon find themselves in the dock at Nuremberg 2.0,” in reference to the trials of Nazi war criminals held after World War II.

The suspects will appear in court on Wednesday and Thursday.

