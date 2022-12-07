Russia killed 441 civilians extrajudicially in Kyiv area early in war, U.N. finds

Russian forces killed extrajudicially at least 441 civilians outside of Kyiv, in what likely amounted to war crimes, in the first weeks of the invasion of Ukraine, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report released Thursday. The actual number of civilians summarily killed is likely to be “considerably higher,” the report found.
Based on investigations launched after hundreds of bodies of civilians were found following the initial Russian retreat from the Kyiv area in early April, the report documents in brutal detail the violence inflicted on Ukrainians in occupied areas around the capital.
The findings add to mounting evidence that Russian forces have targeted and summarily executed Ukrainian civilians in grave violations of international law.
Witnesses told U.N. investigators that under Russian occupation, anything perceived to constitute support for Ukrainian forces, including camouflage-patterned clothing and text message histories, became grounds for death.
Some Ukrainians were killed while in makeshift detention facilities and were found with their hands tied, gunshot wounds and injuries suggesting torture, according to the report. Other civilians were shot dead in their backyards, in convoys of cars fleeing hostilities, while on bikes or walking to find food or visit relatives.
“There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report constitute the war crime of willful killing,” U.N. human rights commissioner Volker Türk, said in a statement Wednesday, during a visit to Ukraine.
The report investigated extrajudicial killings in 102 villages and towns between Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded, and April 6, when its forces retreated from around Kyiv after failing to take the capital. Nearly 90 percent of the civilians killed in these cases were men, in additions 72 women, 20 boys and 8 girls, according to the U.N. findings.
Summary executions occurred across the three regions — Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy — though U.N. investigators found higher death counts in some cities, such as Bucha, where they documented 73 summary killings of civilians and were working to corroborate 105 more.
In one incident, on March 7, Russian soldiers invaded a family home in Bucha and detained a 27-year-old man, according to the report. The mother found her son in the yard of a house the next day: he looked terrified, appeared to have an injured hand and was surrounded by soldiers, who ordered her to stay away, she told U.N. investigators. Weeks later, the day after Russian troops retreated on March 30, she found him in the basement of the house shot dead.
In another case in Bucha, on March 16, a 64-year-old woman and 65-year-old man tried to help a bleeding 23-year-old woman who a Russian soldier brought to their backyard. The soldier left and soon a Russian officer came: He immediately shot the three dead, witnesses told U.N. investigators.
The report highlighted Russia’s “absence of meaningful investigation” into the alleged extrajudicial killings by its soldiers and found “no indication” Russia intends to investigate.
As of late September, Ukraine’s prosecutor general registered more than 35,000 allegations of Russian violations of the “the rules of war,” according to the United Nations. But Kyiv faces “numerous challenges in investigating and prosecuting cases involving the alleged willful killings of civilians,” owing in part to a shortage of forensic expertise and difficulties gathering data in the fog of war, the report said.
A Ukrainian court in May convicted the first, and so far only, Russian soldier of summarily killing a civilian. International efforts to build war crimes cases are underway, though trials are likely years away.
“The victims and survivors of these violations have a right to truth, justice and reparation — accountability must be ensured as soon as possible,” Türk said in the statement.
