Ukraine live briefing: U.S. says it did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike within Russia

From our correspondents

On east front with Ukrainian troops: Constant shelling, no heat or coffee. In their cramped, hastily dug mud outpost, less than a mile from enemy Russian positions, Kyiv’s troops apologize that they only have tea — no room for coffee — to offer The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan.

A commander manning one of Ukraine’s forward-most positions zoomed in on his tablet to show how Kyiv’s forces in the area have advanced within five miles of Kreminna— an occupied stronghold for the Russian military and potential gateway for the Ukrainian forces as they press into the eastern Luhansk region.

“We’ve pushed them back, and now we just need to take their logistical routes,” said the deputy battalion commander in the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th Slobozhanska Brigade, whom The Washington Post agreed to identify by his call sign, Tor, because of the security risks.

“As soon as they lose that, they’ll have to abandon their positions,” Tor said. “They won’t be able to bring in reinforcements or more ammunition.”