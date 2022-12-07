Ukraine live briefing: U.S. says it did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike within Russia

When asked at the same news conference whether the United States was working to prevent Ukraine from developing its own ability to strike inside Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “No. Absolutely not.”
The United States has pledged more than $19 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including Stinger missiles, air defense systems, combat drones and artillery equipment.
Key developments
- A drone strike near an airfield in Russia’s Kursk oblast, which borders Ukraine, caused a fire at an oil facility Tuesday, regional governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram. The strike was the third attack on or near a Russian airfield in 24 hours, including two on Monday that killed three Russian servicemembers and damaged two Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers.
- The Russian military said Ukraine used a “Soviet-era made” unmanned aerial vehicle in at least one of the attacks this week. Alexander Kots, a prominent military correspondent with the Kremlin-friendly newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, said the Engels airfield was hit on Monday by a Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drone, which uses technology from the 1970s.
- Russia has not used Iranian drones in its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure since mid-November, and there is also no indication that a proposed deal to manufacture the drones in Russia is near completion, a Western official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said Tuesday. Intelligence officials believe Russia has used about 400 Iranian drones since the first supplies arrived in the summer.
Battleground updates
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian forces near the front line in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday. In an address marking Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day, Zelensky said the country “cannot be defeated and cannot be broken.” He continued: “Thousands of Ukrainians gave their lives for the day to come when not a single occupier remains on our land and all our people are free again.”
- Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner swap Tuesday, exchanging 60 prisoners each, officials said. Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told Reuters that some of the returned Ukrainian prisoners were those who held out in the besieged city of Mariupol earlier this year. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the Russian prisoners would be flown to Moscow to receive medical care and psychological support, Reuters reported.
Global impact
- Republicans on Tuesday rallied behind a resolution to audit U.S. military and economic aid for Ukraine, but the measure, sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), was defeated 26-22 in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which is controlled by Democrats.
- The State Department approved a potential sale of more than 100 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The deal, which includes munitions, combat recovery vehicles and other related equipment, is worth $3.75 billion. European nations have stepped up major weapons purchases this year to defend against Russian military aggression.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin “has no genuine interest in negotiation or meaningful diplomacy” to end the war in Ukraine, the United States told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Ambassador Lisa Carty, U.S. representative to the U.N. Economic and Social Council, said Putin is “trying to break Ukraine’s will to fight by bombing and freezing its civilians into submission.”
- Hungary vetoed an 18 billion euro ($19 billion) financial aid package to Kyiv, deepening the rift between the right-wing government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other European Union member states. U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said Tuesday he was traveling to Brussels “to consult with Hungarian officials and senior European Union and NATO counterparts on a range of pressing issues of shared concern,” the Associated Press reported. “Maintaining unity of purpose at this critical moment is of paramount importance,” Pressman said.
From our correspondents
On east front with Ukrainian troops: Constant shelling, no heat or coffee. In their cramped, hastily dug mud outpost, less than a mile from enemy Russian positions, Kyiv’s troops apologize that they only have tea — no room for coffee — to offer The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan.
A commander manning one of Ukraine’s forward-most positions zoomed in on his tablet to show how Kyiv’s forces in the area have advanced within five miles of Kreminna— an occupied stronghold for the Russian military and potential gateway for the Ukrainian forces as they press into the eastern Luhansk region.
“We’ve pushed them back, and now we just need to take their logistical routes,” said the deputy battalion commander in the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th Slobozhanska Brigade, whom The Washington Post agreed to identify by his call sign, Tor, because of the security risks.
“As soon as they lose that, they’ll have to abandon their positions,” Tor said. “They won’t be able to bring in reinforcements or more ammunition.”
Cunningham and Ryan reported from Washington. Dan Lamothe in Washington and Liz Sly in London contributed reporting.