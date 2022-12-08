Harry and Meghan series, likely to anger British royals, drops on Netflix

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The Netflix documentary promising to present Prince Harry and Meghan’s side of the story appeared Thursday morning in Britain and already local news outlets were breathlessly live-blogging the program. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The six-part documentary, with three episodes coming Thursday and the rest next week, is seen as an attempt by the disaffected royals to seize control of the narrative about their rift with the House of Windsor.

While the two have become superstars in the United States, they are viewed with suspicion by large segments of the British public, partly fueled by an unrelentingly negative campaign by the country’s right-leaning tabloid newspapers.

It was those same newspapers that Harry said prompted the couple to give up their duties as front-line royals and move to the United States.

The opening sequence flashes white text on a black screen.

“This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive. All interviews were completed by August 2022,” it reads.

“Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

The first episode begins with the love story of Harry and Meghan.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram,” Harry says, revealing that he was scrolling through his feed when he saw a SnapChat picture of Meghan, who had dog ears.

“Who is that?” Harry said when talking about the image.

She said he was late for the first date, but was forgiven after she noticed he was sweaty and had been rushing to get there.

“He was so fun, refreshingly fun. We were childlike together,” Meghan recalled.

This is a developing story.

