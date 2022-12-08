Iran conducts first known execution of prisoner arrested during protests

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iran has carried out the first known execution of a prisoner arrested during the months-long protests that have rocked the country since the alleged police killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, state media reported. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The prisoner — identified by Mizan, the news site of the country’s judiciary, as Mohsen Shekari — was accused of attacking a paramilitary guard with a knife “in a way that resulted in 13 stitches” and of disturbing public order by blocking a thoroughfare of Iran’s capital, Tehran, during the protests. He was executed on Thursday, Mizan said.

The execution marks a significant escalation in authorities’ bloody crackdown on the protest movement, which began in September in response to Amini’s death while in the custody of Iran’s so-called morality police but has grown in the last two months to encapsulate broader dissatisfaction against the country’s clerical leadership.

Human rights groups estimate that at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death for crimes allegedly committed during the protests. And they warn that more could face the death penalty after being charged with capital crimes. But experts had said a test of Tehran’s response would be if it carried out any executions.

“Iranian authorities have executed a protester, sentenced to death in show trials without any due process,” tweeted Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights. “His name is #MohsenShekari — He was hanged early this morning.”

His execution “must be [met] with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters,” wrote Amiry-Moghaddam. “This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”

Shekari was convicted on Nov. 20 of “moharebeh,” a capital crime that means “waging war against God” in Farsi, and sentenced to death by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, Mizan said. Shekari’s lawyers’ request to appeal his sentence was reportedly denied.

The execution comes against the backdrop of a three-day labor strike that was the largest the country had seen in decades and has raised pressure on Iranian authorities to respond.

According to Mizan, which cited the indictment, Shekari was arrested on Sept. 25 in the Sattarkhan area of Tehran. He was allegedly blocking the street and holding a knife in his hand.

Shekari then attacked a member of the Basij, a volunteer militia connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, hitting his left shoulder and injuring him “in a way that resulted in 13 stitches.”

Political prisoners are typically tried in revolutionary courts, a parallel-track legal system designed to protect the Iranian regime, resulting in a judicial system stacked against the protesters.

Human Rights Watch said last year that the courts “regularly fall far short of providing fair trials and use confessions likely obtained under torture as evidence in court.”

