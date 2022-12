Political chaos in Peru reached a climax in the last 24 hours. In a tumultuous day, President Pedro Castillo was ousted from office, arrested and detained late Wednesday while the country’s vice president, Dina Boluarte, was sworn into power — becoming the South American nation’s first female president in its 200-year history as an independent republic.

Castillo, a political novice accused of corruption and incompetence during his almost 17 months in office, unsuccessfully tried to dissolve Congress shortly before lawmakers moved to impeach him.

Speaking as president, Boluarte — who was once Castillo’s ally — denounced what she said was an “attempted coup” and asked for space and time to “rescue the country.” Her tenure is due to last until 2026 but the political picture remains uncertain in a nation that has seen five presidents in a little over two years.