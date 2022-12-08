Ukraine live briefing: Russia has stopped nuclear threats ‘for now’ but is still a risk, Germany says Car lights illuminate a street during a recent power outage in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg News)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told French and German media in an interview published late Wednesday that “for now” Russia is “no longer threatening to use nuclear weapons.” But he also said that a fair peace agreement was not possible without Russia withdrawing forces from Ukraine, and that there was no guarantee the Kremlin would not still attack other countries. President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia has “not gone crazy, we are aware of what nuclear weapons are.”

The Biden administration will meet with oil and gas executives on Thursday to discuss U.S. support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure, ahead of winter and following devastating missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. The meeting is part of a broader effort to explore ways to support allies, according to the Energy Department.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

A U.N. report found that Russian forces extrajudicially killed at least 441 civilians outside Kyiv , in what probably amounts to war crimes. The actual number of civilians summarily killed is likely to be “considerably higher,” during the first weeks of the invasion , in what probably amounts to war crimes. The actual number of civilians summarily killed is likely to be “considerably higher,” the report found

Witnesses told U.N. investigators that under Russian occupation, anything perceived to constitute support for Ukrainian forces , including camouflage-patterned clothing and text message histories, became grounds for death. The United Nations investigated extrajudicial killings in 102 villages and towns between Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded, and April 6, when its forces retreated from around Kyiv.

Kyiv’s mayor warned that the Ukrainian capital faces an “apocalypse” this winter if Russian airstrikes continue. “Kyiv might lose power, water and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it’s not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko “Kyiv might lose power, water and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it’s not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters

Russian propagandists are trying to turn Europeans against the 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees who make up the continent’s largest displacement in decades by who make up the continent’s largest displacement in decades by tapping into deep-seated European fault lines over immigration.

2. Battleground updates

Russian ally Belarus said it was moving military and personnel on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a counterterrorism exercise, according to as part of a counterterrorism exercise, according to state media . Kyiv has raised concerns that Russia, facing battlefield setbacks, could attack Ukraine from Belarusian territory. Also Wednesday, Belarusian lawmakers gave their initial backing to a proposal to introduce the death penalty for treasonous officials and soldiers, Reuters reported

Four Ukrainian policemen were killed and four more seriously injured during stabilization operations in the Kherson region , law enforcement officials , law enforcement officials said Wednesday , after a Russian land mine detonated near their patrol. “Police forces … are now on the front line. And together with everyone, they protect Ukrainians,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday night.

Russian shelling killed 10 people in the city of Kurakhove in the eastern Donetsk region , Zelensky said Wednesday. The attack , he said, was “very brutal” and “absolutely deliberate,” hitting a market, gas stations, a bus station and residential buildings.

Zelensky underscored what U.S. aid means to the defense of Ukraine during an address to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation on Wednesday. “I believe that thanks to your support, in particular, we will be able to say one day that all Ukraine is finally free and safe from Russian terror,” he said.

3. Global impact

Uncertainty about when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will assent to Sweden and Finland entering NATO is creating challenges for the United States as it tries to keep together a pro-Ukraine coalition already tested by steep energy prices and domestic politics. Stockholm has is creating challenges for the United States as it tries to keep together a pro-Ukraine coalition already tested by steep energy prices and domestic politics. Stockholm has made several concessions, tweaking its domestic laws to accommodate Turkish demands.

The European Commission is proposing a new sanctions package targeting Russia , E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell , E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday. Nearly 200 people or entities would be included. The measures would include new export controls, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted

The United States has not seen evidence that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the conflict in Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday, according to to use in the conflict in Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday, according to Reuters

Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian embassies were mailed from Germany, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday. The packages were sent using a Tesla dealership in the town of Sindelfingen as the sender’s address. The mailings came from post offices without security camera systems and did not have traces of any sender’s DNA on them, , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday. The packages were sent using a Tesla dealership in the town of Sindelfingen as the sender’s address. The mailings came from post offices without security camera systems and did not have traces of any sender’s DNA on them, Kuleba said on Facebook . Thirty-one packages, at least some of which were bloody and contained animal eyes , have been sent to embassies in 15 countries.

4. From our correspondents

As Ukraine and Russia step up prisoner exchanges, scarred POWs tell of abuse: Among the 60 prisoners of war who arrived on Ukrainian soil on Tuesday afternoon, many were so malnourished during Russian captivity that they would be unable to digest more than 300 milliliters of chicken soup, or about 20 tablespoons, according to the director of a hospital treating them in northeast Ukraine.

They were supposed to be protected by the Geneva Conventions, which require humane treatment. But the prisoners’ physical condition — protruding shoulder blades and ribs, bandaged limbs, long scars — bore evidence of abuse from their months of imprisonment, in addition to injuries from combat, Jeff Stein and Kostiantyn Khudov report for The Washington Post in northeast Ukraine.

“Tasers, currents — they beat us with clubs; they beat us with sticks. I said goodbye to my life there more than once,” said one Ukrainian fighter.

Miriam Berger in Washington, and Natalia Abbakumova and Mary Ilyushina in Riga, Latvia, contributed to this report.

