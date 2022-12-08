Who is Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine held in Russia?

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Who is Paul Whelan?

Paul Whelan, 52, is a Marine turned corporate security executive who was convicted of espionage and is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison.

He is a citizen of four countries — the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and the Irish Republic. He received a bad-conduct discharge from the Marines in 2008, according to military records. He later became the corporate security director at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive parts supplier.

Why is Whelan in Russia?

In June 2020, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in a Russian prison for espionage, in a trial that he has argued was politically motivated and heightened tensions between the United States and Russia.

Advertisement

His attorney, Vladimir Zherebenkov, has said his client unwittingly received a flash drive containing “state secrets” while visiting Russia for a wedding in 2018. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Whelan was caught “red-handed.”

Whelan, arrested Dec. 28, 2018, in a Moscow hotel, has said he thought the flash drive that he received from an acquaintance contained holiday photos. Whelan, his family and the U.S. government have repeatedly stated that the charges are baseless and that he was framed.

The day the verdict was announced, Whelan said he thought it was a foregone conclusion, and shouted from within a glass-enclosed area in the courtroom that Russia “feels impotent in the world, so they’re taking political hostages.”

Why was he not released?

After news of Griner’s release Thursday, U.S. officials lamented not being able to secure Whelan’s release, but said they were continuing the efforts.

Advertisement

President Biden said Thursday that his administration has “not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who has been unjustly detained in Russia for years.”

“We’ll keep negotiating in good faith for Paul’s release. I guarantee that. I say that to the family,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Meanwhile, Whelan said Thursday that he is “greatly disappointed” that the government has not done more to secure his release, “especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest is coming up. I was arrested for a crime that never occurred,” he said in a phone interview with CNN from the remote Russian penal colony where he is being detained. “I don’t understand why I’m still sitting here.”

Following the announcement of Griner’s release, Russian lawyers for Whelan also lamented that their client was not included in the swap. Earlier this summer, reports indicated that the U.S. government was trying to negotiate the release of both Griner and Whelan in exchange for Bout.

Advertisement

“There was a lot of speculation about this and there was hope, Paul and his family had hoped he would finally return home to his very elderly parents,” his lawyer Olga Karlova told The Post.

“We don’t know exactly why [he hasn’t been added], maybe because he is too valuable for the swap, and they’ve decided to hold him for longer,” she added.

A national security official said Thursday that Whelan was never really an option for the Russians during the negotiations about freeing Griner, and that given the nature of the espionage charges against him, Russians treat Whelan “differently.”

“This is not a situation where we had a choice of which American to bring home. It was a choice of bringing home one American, Brittney Griner, or bringing home none,” the official said.

Officials have said the dialogue about Whelan’s release remains open.

This is the second time Whelan has been overlooked in a prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. Earlier this year, American Trevor Reed, a former Marine who was detained in 2019, was exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who was convicted of drug smuggling and sentenced to 20 years in a U.S. prison.

GiftOutline Gift Article