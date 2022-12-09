Ukraine live briefing: Putin vows to continue strikes on civilian targets; Griner to land in U.S.

By
Updated December 9, 2022 at 2:08 a.m. EST|Published December 9, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST
A woman stands near her ruined house on Dec. 8 following Russian shelling the previous day in Kurakhove, in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
A woman stands near her ruined house on Dec. 8 following Russian shelling the previous day in Kurakhove, in Ukraine's Donetsk region. (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on Russia’s attacks on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of the winter season. Putin admitted to targeting Ukraine’s energy grid and accused Kyiv of provoking the strikes, asking, “Who started it?”

His comments came as WNBA star Brittney Griner was set to land in the United States after she was freed in a prisoner exchange with notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner, who spent 10 months in Russian custody, is expected to be reunited with her family at a medical facility in San Antonio.

1. Key developments

  • Griner and Bout passed each other on the tarmac during the exchange in Abu Dhabi, a dramatic moment capping months of negotiations by the Biden administration for her release. By Thursday afternoon, the White House announced Griner was on a flight to the United States, where she is expected to be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for medical treatment.
  • The White House said it would continue to fight for the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains detained in Russia. Whelan told CNN in a phone interview Thursday that he was glad Griner had been released, but was disappointed not to have been included in the exchange.
  • Putin admitted to targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and vowed to continue the strikes. International condemnation “will not prevent us from completing our military objectives,” he said at an awards ceremony at the Kremlin on Thursday. He accused Ukraine of provoking the strikes with an early October attack on the Crimean Bridge.
  • Russia is not seeking to annex more Ukrainian territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, a day after Putin hailed the territorial claims as positive results of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Peskov also described some of the regions illegally annexed by Russia in September as “occupied territories” that needed to be “liberated.”

2. Battleground updates

  • Russian shelling killed one and injured two in the eastern city of Toretsk on Thursday, hitting at least 12 homes, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, wrote on Telegram. Kyrylenko, who warned last week that Moscow’s shelling in the region has intensified, urged residents to evacuate.
  • Russia also launched 55 strikes Thursday on the Sumy region, in Ukraine’s north, according to the region’s governor, Dmytro Zhyvytsky. No one was injured, he said on Telegram. In the neighboring Kharkiv region, four people were injured when a rocket hit a home in a residential area, governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
  • Four Ukrainian policemen killed by a Russian mine Wednesday were posthumously named heroes of Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The group of police officers, four of whom were also seriously injured, were returning from a mission recovering abandoned Russian weapons when they stumbled across the mine, according to Zelensky. “This is the form of Russian terror that will have to be countered for years to come,” he said in his nightly address Thursday.

3. Global impact

  • There will be no lasting peace in Ukraine until there is justice and human rights, Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, said Thursday as she arrived in Oslo to collect the Nobel Peace Prize, the Associated Press reported. Matviichuk condemned Putin for thinking “he can do exactly what he wants.”
  • The United States has not seen evidence that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the conflict in Ukraine, White House officials said Wednesday, according to Reuters.
  • Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian embassies were mailed from Germany, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday. The packages were sent using a Tesla dealership in the town of Sindelfingen as the sender’s address. They came from post offices without security camera systems and had no DNA traces on them, Kuleba said on Facebook. Thirty-one packages, at least some of which were bloody and contained animal eyes, have been sent to embassies in 15 countries.

4. From our correspondents

War has tamed Ukraine’s oligarchs, creating space for democratic change: Over two days in October, eight Russian cruise missiles screamed out of the sky and obliterated tens of millions of dollars’ worth of critical machinery at a hulking coal-fired power plant in the city of Burshtyn. The attacks were designed to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. But they also deepened a financial crisis for the plant’s owner, Rinat Akhmetov, the country’s richest man.

The war has diminished the power of a group of fewer than 20 wealthy Ukrainians who held outsize influence in the country and have been accused of corruption, The Washington Post’s Kevin Sullivan, David L. Stern and Kostiantyn Khudov report. Experts are optimistic it could portend a more democratic postwar society for Ukraine.

