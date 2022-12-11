Ukraine live briefing: Freed Russian arms dealer voices support for war; 1.5M without power in Odessa area

In his first televised interview since his return to Russia following a prisoner swap with American WNBA star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout said he “wholeheartedly” supports the war in Ukraine and would volunteer for the effort if he had the opportunity, Russian state media reported. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations over the prisoner swap did not thaw U.S.-Russian relations.
In Ukraine, more than 1.5 million people in the Black Sea port city of Odessa and its surroundings were left without electricity on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address, after what he described as a night of strikes by Iranian-made drones. “Power engineers, repair crews, regional authorities — everyone is working nonstop to restore power,” he said, adding that because the hits were critical, it could take time.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Fierce claims to Crimea highlight slim chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Ukraine’s hope of recapturing Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, long seemed like a far-fetched fantasy, but recent gains on the battlefield have suddenly made it seem possible, writes Francesca Ebel.
“Its return will mean the restoration of true peace,” Zelensky declared in October. “The Russian potential for aggression will be completely destroyed when the Ukrainian flag will be back in its rightful place — in the cities and villages of Crimea.”
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev promised a “judgment day” in the event of an attack on Crimea, and a member of Russia’s parliament warned of a “final crushing blow.” Crimea has become a key part of Putin’s legacy, which would crumble if he loses the peninsula.