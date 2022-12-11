Ukraine live briefing: Freed Russian arms dealer voices support for war; 1.5M without power in Odessa area Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, left, seen in 2010, and WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, seen in July. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In his first televised interview since his return to Russia following a prisoner swap with American WNBA star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout said he “wholeheartedly” supports the war in Ukraine and would volunteer for the effort if he had the opportunity, Russian state media reported. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said negotiations over the prisoner swap did not thaw U.S.-Russian relations.

In Ukraine, more than 1.5 million people in the Black Sea port city of Odessa and its surroundings were left without electricity on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address, after what he described as a night of strikes by Iranian-made drones. “Power engineers, repair crews, regional authorities — everyone is working nonstop to restore power,” he said, adding that because the hits were critical, it could take time.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The brother of Paul Whelan, a Marine turned corporate security executive who was convicted of espionage and is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison, hit back at former president Donald Trump for suggesting that the deal made to free Griner was “stupid” and “unpatriotic.” David Whelan and is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison, hit back at former president Donald Trump for suggesting that the deal made to free Griner was “stupid” and “unpatriotic.” David Whelan told Fox News that Trump’s remarks were “disappointing” for a former president. “I think that what President Biden did was to take care of an American who was in peril and bring home the American that he could bring home,” he said.

Germany on Saturday said it has provided $21 million worth of generators to Ukraine, some of which will go to Odessa to help keep power on as Russian-backed troops target Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure. A some of which will go to Odessa to help keep power on as Russian-backed troops target Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure. A local energy agency predicted it could take up to two to three months for the city to recover from the latest strikes. Norway announced a $100 million aid package the same day, which will be used to help repair Ukraine’s energy system, Zelensky said

2. Battleground updates

3. Global impact

A trio of human rights defenders in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine received the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony Saturday in Oslo: Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), which is working to document alleged war crimes by Russian invaders; the Russian human rights group Memorial; and imprisoned Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski. In her acceptance speech, at a ceremony Saturday in Oslo: Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), which is working to document alleged war crimes by Russian invaders; the Russian human rights group Memorial; and imprisoned Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski. In her acceptance speech, Oleksandra Matviichuk , the head of the CCL, urged foreign leaders to “stop making concessions to dictatorships.”

The conflict in Ukraine could become “a major war” between NATO countries and Russia if things go wrong, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned in an NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned in an interview with Norway’s public broadcaster. A wider conflict must be prevented, he said, and “we are working every day to avoid that.”

The Council of the European Union announced Saturday that it had reached a tentative agreement to loan 18 billion euros to Ukraine in 2023 to finance the war-torn nation’s immediate needs, such as rehabilitating critical infrastructure. The European Parliament will consider adopting the proposal next week.

4. From our correspondents

Fierce claims to Crimea highlight slim chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Ukraine’s hope of recapturing Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, long seemed like a far-fetched fantasy, but recent gains on the battlefield have suddenly made it seem possible, writes Francesca Ebel.

“Its return will mean the restoration of true peace,” Zelensky declared in October. “The Russian potential for aggression will be completely destroyed when the Ukrainian flag will be back in its rightful place — in the cities and villages of Crimea.”

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev promised a “judgment day” in the event of an attack on Crimea, and a member of Russia’s parliament warned of a “final crushing blow.” Crimea has become a key part of Putin’s legacy, which would crumble if he loses the peninsula.

