Ukraine live briefing: Biden stresses U.S. support for Kyiv; Strikes in Russian-occupied Melitopol

“There is no inherent need for NATO to be drawn into a conflict,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in an interview on the BBC’s “Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg,” adding that the Western military alliance posed no threat to Russia. “Ultimately, it’s Vladimir Putin who issues the escalatory language,” he said. Cleverly’s remarks follow those by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who warned in an interview with Norway’s public broadcaster that the conflict in Ukraine could become “a major war” between NATO and Russia if things go wrong, and “we are working every day to avoid that.”