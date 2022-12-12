Ukraine live briefing: Biden stresses U.S. support for Kyiv; Strikes in Russian-occupied Melitopol

Updated December 12, 2022 at 2:46 a.m. EST|Published December 12, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST
A woman walks past destroyed buildings in the Kherson region of Ukraine last week.
A woman walks past destroyed buildings in the Kherson region of Ukraine last week. (Reuters)

President Biden underlined the United States’ ongoing support for Ukraine during a weekend call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as efforts to strengthen Kyiv’s air defenses against tactical strikes by Russia on civilian infrastructure. Biden vowed during the call to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities, and impose “costs on Russia for its aggression,” according to an official White House readout. He welcomed Zelensky’s stated openness to a “just peace.”

Moscow-backed officials accused Ukrainian forces of using HIMARS rockets to attack the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol over the weekend. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • The exiled Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol said the attack hit a church seized by Russian troops for use as a base several months ago. Ivan Fedorov estimated that as many as 200 Russian troops were injured or killed, while Yevgeny Balitsky, the pro-Moscow acting governor of the region, said two people were killed and 10 wounded. His claims could not be independently verified by The Washington Post. Such tolls have often been inflated by Ukraine and undercounted by Russia in the war.
  • Fallout from the prisoner swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout and WNBA star Brittney Griner has continued, with some U.S. conservatives angry that American negotiators could not land a deal for Paul Whelan, the former Marine serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges. Former president Donald Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that he turned down a deal to release Whelan in exchange for Bout when he was in office. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals,” Trump said.

2. Battleground updates

  • Western military experts say Russia is firing larger batches of missiles against Ukraine, which risks depleting Kyiv’s stockpiles of interceptor missiles. Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at Rand Corp., wrote in a thread on Twitter that Russia is trying to “confuse and overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses.” Gen. Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s top commander of the war in Ukraine, has been shoring up Russia’s defensive positions, she said, and mounting the terrible yet effective campaign to knock out critical infrastructure — a Russian military strategy deployed in past conflicts.
  • Russian forces have made marginal territorial gains around Bakhmut, according to the Institute for the Study of War think tank. Ukraine’s armed forces said in a Facebook post that Russia “continues to make attempts to break through the defense of our troops.” More than two dozen settlements were fired upon Sunday, they wrote. The Post was unable to verify those claims.
  • Moscow is unlikely to make significant advances in the next few months, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its Monday update. It said Russia’s goal is to extend control over each of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, with a particular emphasis on advancing through Donetsk. “It is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas,” the ministry said.

3. Global impact

  • Brittney Griner is now part of a small club nobody wants to join: Americans who were formerly wrongfully imprisoned or held hostage abroad. Many have found kinship with one another while readjusting to life back home.
  • Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin had separate phone calls Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Reuters reported that Erdogan and Putin discussed a deal to secure grain exports from Ukraine and Russia — a lack of grain from two of the world’s largest producers could mean famine, especially in Africa and the Middle East. Zelensky posted on Telegram that his chat with Erdogan also revolved around grain.
  • “There is no inherent need for NATO to be drawn into a conflict,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in an interview on the BBC’s “Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg,” adding that the Western military alliance posed no threat to Russia. “Ultimately, it’s Vladimir Putin who issues the escalatory language,” he said. Cleverly’s remarks follow those by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who warned in an interview with Norway’s public broadcaster that the conflict in Ukraine could become “a major war” between NATO and Russia if things go wrong, and “we are working every day to avoid that.”

4. From our correspondents

Ukrainian MP who idolizes former president Reagan tries to win over today’s Republicans: Maryan Zablotskyy grew up venerating Ronald Reagan in Lviv, in western Ukraine — as many did in the post-Soviet years.

Now a member of parliament, Zablotskyy, 37, faces the prospect that the Republicans, the party of his favorite American politician, could turn against Ukraine in its moment of greatest need — under invasion and relentless bombing by Russia, with about one-fifth of its land occupied and its economy in tatters, writes Jeff Stein from Kyiv.

“What I can do is explain that Ukraine is important to the whole world, and that we fight for values and ideals that should be equally important to both parties,” Zablotskyy said in an interview.

