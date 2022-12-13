Bolsonaro supporters attack Brazil police headquarters

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIO DE JANEIRO — Supporters of defeated President Jair Bolsonaro attacked federal police headquarters in Brazil’s capital late Monday, an escalation in the ongoing demonstrations against the October election result. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The assault in Brasilia, which was quelled by law enforcement before any of the attackers could gain entry into the building, followed weeks of protests by bolsonaristas on military highways outside military bases. Some supporters of the right-wing president have called for the military to block leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office on Jan. 1.

The attack, hours after Brazil certified the election result Monday, was prompted by the arrest of Indigenous activist and Bolsonaro supporter. The Supreme Court accused José Acácio Serere Xavante, of having “expressly summoned armed people to prevent the certification of elected” officials.

The court has probed Bolsonaro, his family and allies; it’s seen here as a nemesis of the right.

Bolsonaro has not conceded his loss in the closest presidential vote in Brazil’s history. He hasn’t urged his supporters to fight the result, as former president Donald Trump did after the 2020 U.S. election — but he hasn’t discouraged them either.

Two days after the Oct. 30 vote, Bolsonaro’s chief of staff said he had been authorized to begin the transition to a Lula administration. Bolsonaro asked supporters to stop blocking highways, which is illegal in Brazil, but said they could protest elsewhere: “That is welcome, and a part of democracy.”

In a speech outside the presidential palace on Friday — his first public statement in 40 days — Bolsonaro appealed to the crowd to take matters into their own hands, without expressly telling them to fight: “You decide my future and where I will go. … You decide which way the armed forces go,” he said. “Nothing is lost.”

Political analysts say Bolsonaro and key allies are attempting a delicate balancing act as Lula’s inauguration approaches: Actively encouraging a coup could backfire politically, but there’s value in maintaining popular momentum for a future campaign.

In Brasilia Monday evening, footage taken by bystanders, demonstrators and journalists appeared to show protesters setting fire to cars and buses and police officers trying to disperse them with pepper spray and tear gas. One video appeared to show a group of Bolsonaro supporters attempting to push a bus off a highway overpass in Brasilia.

Capital police forces have increased security for Lula, who is staying in a hotel, in the wake of the incident, according to the Secretariat for Public Security for the Federal District.

A spokesman for Lula, José Chrispiniano, told The Washington Post that the president-elect “was not exposed to any risks” on Monday. He declined to comment further.

