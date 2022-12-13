Hong Kong demands Google bury protest song in online anthem search results

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HONG KONG — U.S. tech giant Google is under increasing pressure by the Hong Kong government — and so by association China — to bury a politically sensitive pro-democracy song in its search results. The move shows the rising tensions between multinational tech giants and Chinese authorities as Beijing seeks to bury any lingering dissent from the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that began in 2019.

The Hong Kong government’s renewed concern over the song came after at least two instances over the past few months where it was mistakenly used to represent Hong Kong athletes at sports matches.

The appearance of the song at sports events abroad triggered angry reactions from Hong Kong authorities. On Monday Chris Tang, the security minister, said the government will use “every means to rectify the situation.”

On Tuesday, Hong Kong leader John Lee said that the government will continue to correspond and follow up with Google, and that it is “possible to rearrange the search results via advertisements and remove items” that have violated the law.

“Setting aside its legal status, the national anthem represents the dignity and feelings of a country and its people,” Lee said. “It’s a moral issue. I believe any responsible institution must take it seriously.”

Since Hong Kong’s handover from British rule to Beijing in 1997, Hong Kong’s official anthem has been the same as China’s — the “March of The Volunteers.”

During the 2019 protests, however, demonstrators popularized the pro-democracy song, “Glory to Hong Kong,” which widely came to be seen as the “anthem” of the movement — apparently confusing Google’s search algorithms.

Millions marched in peaceful protests against an extradition bill that year, but increased violence amid a heavy-handed police response, and the protesters’ shifting goals, saw Beijing in 2020 impose a national security law that has been used to crack down on freedoms of protest, speech and academic research.

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment, but confirmed the company does not manipulate rankings of organic search results, which are determined by algorithms. The company says it only removes content that violates their policies or are deemed illegal in different jurisdictions.

The top results of an English search of “Hong Kong national anthem” on Google, is the Wikipedia page for “Glory to Hong Kong” with text saying that some have dubbed it the “national anthem of Hong Kong.” The next result is the Wikipedia entry for “March of the Volunteers” and the video offerings are clips of the pro-democracy song on YouTube.

In November, a lawmaker staged a protest at the Google Hong Kong office, delivering a letter at reception saying Google as a big corporation has a “responsibility” to delete the “song about Hong Kong independence.”

Several other members of Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing legislative council flagged the severity of the incident and demanded the government to regularly inspect search results and inform the service providers to remove “inaccurate information involving national sovereignty.”

The anger toward an international tech firm is a bit out of character for Hong Kong where access to information online remains largely free as opposed to that in the mainland, and is part of its attraction for multinational companies.

In Dubai two weeks ago, the pro-democracy song was played and then cut short when the Hong Kong gold medal winner at a weightlifting competition alerted organizers.

In November, an instrumental version of the song was played in full at an international rugby match featuring the Hong Kong team in Incheon, South Korea.

Hong Kong authorities immediately launched a police investigation and the chief secretary summoned the South Korea’s consul to tell him the government “strongly deplores and opposes the incident” and request an inquiry.

On Monday, the police arrested a 49-year-old man under a sedition law for allegedly sharing the footage of the South Korea incident and expressing gratitude to Incheon for “recognizing the Hong Kong national anthem.”

