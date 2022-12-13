Ukraine live briefing: U.S. sends power supplies to Ukraine; Washington to discuss Whelan with Moscow

A U.S. shipment of power equipment worth $13 million was on its way to Ukraine on Tuesday, with a handover expected in Poland, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to help rebuild Ukraine’s battered electrical grid. Two additional planes with equipment will depart from the United States this week.
Civil infrastructure will also be a topic of an international donor conference Tuesday in Paris, where representatives of dozens of countries are expected to address Ukraine’s need for electricity, heating and water heading into winter. French officials say that the conference aims to provide quick support, following criticism that other pledges made by the international community in recent months may only have a noticeable impact after the winter is over.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials will engage with Russia this week on efforts to free Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive who has been held in Russia for four years and is imprisoned on charges of espionage. The United States had tried but to secure his release along with Britney Griner, the WNBA star who returned home last week in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
4. From our correspondents
They survived Russian occupation, then got hit by explosives left behind. When Lyudmila Ivanenka rushed outside to see Russian forces withdraw from her town, she was ready to celebrate. But on her walk home, the 69-year-old stepped on an explosive that was left behind. It tore off her right foot and injured her arm, leaving her permanently disabled, with no work and little chance of getting a prosthetic.
Ivanenka is one of many Ukrainians who have lived through the horrors of Russian occupation, only to find themselves severely injured by explosives left behind after Russian retreat, write Siobhán O’Grady, Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka. Their plight is echoed by generations of war survivors — from Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam and elsewhere.