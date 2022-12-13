Ukraine live briefing: U.S. sends power supplies to Ukraine; Washington to discuss Whelan with Moscow Apartment buildings are left without electricity during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian drone attacks in Odessa on Dec. 10. (Stringer/Reuters)

A U.S. shipment of power equipment worth $13 million was on its way to Ukraine on Tuesday, with a handover expected in Poland, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to help rebuild Ukraine’s battered electrical grid. Two additional planes with equipment will depart from the United States this week.

Civil infrastructure will also be a topic of an international donor conference Tuesday in Paris, where representatives of dozens of countries are expected to address Ukraine’s need for electricity, heating and water heading into winter. French officials say that the conference aims to provide quick support, following criticism that other pledges made by the international community in recent months may only have a noticeable impact after the winter is over.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials will engage with Russia this week on efforts to free Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive who has been held in Russia for four years and is imprisoned on charges of espionage. The United States had tried but to secure his release along with Britney Griner, the WNBA star who returned home last week in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

1. Key developments

France will host an international donor conference in Paris on Tuesday that will focus on keeping Ukraine’s civil infrastructure working throughout what could be a dark and cold winter. The conference comes after French President Emmanuel Macron was widely criticized for saying that at the end of the war, Russia should be offered security guarantees.

U.S. and Russian officials will discuss efforts to free Paul Whelan this week, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a briefing Monday, adding that U.S. officials have been in frequent communication with Russia about securing Whelan's release. "We have had regular engagement, of course, along the way, and the next conversation at a high level will take place this week," he said.

Leaders of the Group of Seven met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, condemning Russia’s “unprovoked war of aggression” and nuclear brinkmanship, reaffirming commitments to move away from Russian fossil fuels and pledging ongoing support for Ukraine’s economy and military.

2. Battleground updates

Bakhmut, a city in the Donbas region, is facing heavy fighting, a senior U.S. military official said in a briefing. Describing a "very tough fight," the official noted that Moscow has prioritized Bakhmut, with the mercenary organization Wagner Group "particularly committed" to the area.

Russia has been drawing from an aging ammunition stockpile, with some ammunition more than four decades old, a senior U.S. military official said in a Monday briefing. The official predicted Russia will run out of "fully serviceable artillery and rocket ammunition" by early 2023 unless it seeks replenishment from foreign suppliers or uses older ammunition.

Ukraine will continue counteroffensives in the winter months once hard freeze happens and the "ground is firmer," Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Sunday in a news conference.

3. Global impact

The International Olympic Committee is trying to ease its bans on Russian and Belarusian athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Thomas Bach, IOC president, has expressed concern that the bans, which were imposed shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, have needlessly punished athletes for the actions of their governments.

President Biden is trying to gain support for Ukraine from African countries at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit this week. Many African nations have been hit hard by the effects of the war — wheat shortages, food supply disruptions and rising fertilizer and fuel costs. But many also depend on both Russia and the U.S. for aid and have attempted to remain neutral in the conflict.

4. From our correspondents

They survived Russian occupation, then got hit by explosives left behind. When Lyudmila Ivanenka rushed outside to see Russian forces withdraw from her town, she was ready to celebrate. But on her walk home, the 69-year-old stepped on an explosive that was left behind. It tore off her right foot and injured her arm, leaving her permanently disabled, with no work and little chance of getting a prosthetic.

Ivanenka is one of many Ukrainians who have lived through the horrors of Russian occupation, only to find themselves severely injured by explosives left behind after Russian retreat, write Siobhán O’Grady, Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka. Their plight is echoed by generations of war survivors — from Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam and elsewhere.

