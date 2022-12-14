Ex E.U. parliament vice president to appear in court for Qatar bribery probe

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The suspect, Eva Kaili, was until yesterday one of several vice presidents of the 705-member parliament, but was stripped of her role as she waited in a Belgian jail cell. She has not spoken publicly since her arrest, but her lawyer reportedly told Greek media that maintains her innocence.

The widening probe, already being called the most significant E.U. scandal in recent memory, has rocked the de facto capital of the European Union, raising questions about corruption and influence-peddling, particularly in the European Parliament, and leading to fresh calls for ethics oversight.

Top E.U. officials have vowed there will be full accountability. The European Parliament is “under attack,” Roberta Metsola, the parliament’s president, warned Monday. There will be “no impunity” she said.

What is being called “Qatargate” started last week with the first of at least 20 raids across Brussels, including at the offices of the Parliament. Belgian authorities confiscated more than $1 million in cash and have frozen the technology access of at least 10 parliamentary officials, according to prosecutors.

A Belgian judge charged four people, saying they are suspected of money laundering, corruption and taking part in a criminal organization on behalf of a “Gulf State.” Local officials have yet to name the country, but Belgian media has identified the country as Qatar. The country has denied any wrongdoing.

Those charged so far include Kaili, her partner, parliamentary assistant Francesco Giorgi, as well as a former member of the European Parliament, Pier Antonio Panzeri. The head of a Brussels-based union and an unnamed Italian national are also caught up in the investigation, according to the Belgian press.

Belgian officials said they seized “600,000 euros at the home of a suspect, several hundred thousand euros in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room and about 150,000 euros in a flat belonging to a Member of the European Parliament.”

On Wednesday, Belgian authorities tweeted pictures of some of the funds recovered, including one that showed a suitcase full of cash.

