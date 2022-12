Ukraine live briefing: Drones shot down over Kyiv; Pentagon prepares to send Patriot missile system Residents watch as a bombed building is dismantled in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, on Dec. 13. More explosions were reported in the city of Kyiv early Wednesday. (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

KYIV — The sky in central Kyiv lit up with explosions early Wednesday, as air defense forces shot down nearly a dozen drones, according to city officials. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said emergency services were dispatched, and the city military administration reported damage to two administrative buildings. It was not clear whether there were any casualties. Regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said “the majority” of the drones were shot down.

As Ukraine endures its ninth month of war and faces the frigid months ahead, nations around the world are increasing aid to the country. The Pentagon is readying to send Ukraine the Patriot missile system, which would be the most advanced air defense weapon in Kyiv’s hands, senior U.S. officials told The Washington Post on Tuesday. Dozens of nations and institutions at a conference in Paris also upped their commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, pledging to donate more than $1 billion in aid aimed at short-term support for the country during the winter months. More than $440 million of that aid is expected to go to Ukraine’s energy network.

Meanwhile, the U.S. charged five Russian nationals and two Americans with helping Russia evade sanctions by assisting with global procurement of weapons and money laundering on behalf of the Russian government. One of the Russians is a suspected Federal Security Service officer.

1. Key developments

The early Wednesday attacks on Kyiv, in the central Shevchenkivsky district, were the first in weeks. Klitschko initially reported that 10 drones were shot down, and the city military administration later said another was struck, for a total of 11. The district covers the center of the city, extending to the east, and includes Kyiv city hall as well as some ministries and universities. Air raid sirens continued Wednesday morning.

If the United States does send the Patriot missile system to Ukraine, it would mark a departure from previous policies. It has refrained from sending certain advanced weapons — long-range missiles, fighter jets and battle tanks — to Ukraine to avoid being drawn deeper into the conflict. A senior Biden administration official told The Post that the White House National Security Council recommended reversing course in recent weeks, given intensifying attacks on Ukraine and Russia's defense partnership with Iran.

Nations around the world pledged at least $67 million for food and water in Ukraine, $18 million for the health sector and $23 million for transportation at a donor conference Tuesday in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron said the move is “tangible proof that Ukraine is not alone.”

A withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine by the end of the year is “out of the question,” the the Kremlin said on Tuesday . Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said a peace deal with Kyiv was “impossible” and called for a reality check, even as the Kremlin continues to call the war “a special military operation.”

2. Battleground updates

Ukraine announced two developments in its efforts to produce equipment in its fight against Russia. Ukraine’s parliament Ukraine’s parliament ratified an agreement with Turkey that will allow for the construction of a factory in Ukraine to create Turkish Bayraktar drones. Ukraine has also launched the production of 152-millimeter and 122-millimeter projectiles, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said during a telethon on Tuesday, reported on by Ukrinform

Russian forces continue to strike Kherson, a port city on the Dnipro river that has been under bombardment this week. , Russia carried out 79 attacks on Tuesday from rocket salvo systems resulting in civilian casualties. The General Staff also said that five missile strikes hit civilian infrastructure in Kostyantynivka, a city in Donetsk. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Russia carried out 79 attacks on Tuesday from rocket salvo systems resulting in civilian casualties. The General Staff also said that five missile strikes hit civilian infrastructure in Kostyantynivka, a city in Donetsk.

Vitaly Bulyuk, deputy head of the Kherson oblast occupation, was injured in car blast that killed the driver, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. Bulyuk’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to that killed the driver, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. Bulyuk’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to Vladimir Saldo , Kherson oblast occupation head.

3. Global impact

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a military readiness check on Tuesday that involved troops deploying to training grounds across the country, completing engineering tasks and practicing river crossings, the Ministry of Defense that involved troops deploying to training grounds across the country, completing engineering tasks and practicing river crossings, the Ministry of Defense said . While Belarus has close ties to Russia, the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War, said Tuesday that Belarus remains highly unlikely to attack Ukraine, despite the drills.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at Ukraine-controlled nuclear power plants, including the defunct Chernobyl site, the agency said in a including the defunct Chernobyl site, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. They will also work to establish a safe zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined what is needed for the eventual reconstruction of Ukraine at an international conference in Paris on Tuesday that was attended by French companies. He focused specifically on Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, where, he said, more than a thousand apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed as well as more than 7,000 houses. He also highlighted “tremendous opportunities” in Ukraine for growth in the energy, engineering, defense industry, transport, construction and IT sectors. at an international conference in Paris on Tuesday that was attended by French companies. He focused specifically on Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, where, he said, more than a thousand apartment buildings were damaged or destroyed as well as more than 7,000 houses. He also highlighted “tremendous opportunities” in Ukraine for growth in the energy, engineering, defense industry, transport, construction and IT sectors.

4. From our correspondents

Shelters, backpacks and FM radios: Kyiv prepares for nuclear war. Ominous references by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is prepared to use “all necessary means” to win in Ukraine and chatter on Russian TV talk shows advocating the use of nuclear weapons have led residents of Kyiv to consider a once-unthinkable possibility: that their city could be targeted by a nuclear bomb.

They are preparing with survival backpacks and basement bunkers, write Liz Sly and Kostiantyn Khudov, and the government has issued detailed advice on steps to be taken to survive a blast.

