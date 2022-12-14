Turkish court sentences Erdogan rival to prison for insulting officials

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul’s popular mayor, a political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to more than two years in prison on the charge of “insulting public figures,” a verdict that underscored concerns that opposition figures will be prevented from fairly competing in upcoming elections. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, will remain in office while the sentence is appealed to higher courts, his party said. If confirmed on appeal, his conviction would also result in Imamoglu being barred from seeking public office.

Recent polls have shown that Imamoglu is among a small group of opposition figures who could defeat Erdogan in a consequential presidential election in June. Erdogan’s popularity has been dented by his management of the economy, which has suffered from skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment and the collapse of the local currency.

Imamoglu, 52, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, rose to prominence in 2019 after defeating a candidate from Erdogan’s ruling party in the race for mayor of Istanbul — a political thunderbolt that handed the opposition control of Turkey’s largest city for the first time in decades.

Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, challenged the initial vote, which was overturned by the state election council. Imamoglu, though, handily won the revote, a stunning defeat for the president that cemented the mayor’s stature as a figure who threatened the AKP’s dominance. The mayor has not declared his candidacy for the upcoming elections, which are also being held for parliament.

The charges stem from comments Imamoglu made about his election, apparently in response to a remark by Turkey’s interior minister, who called Imamoglu a “fool.” In response, Imamoglu said those “who canceled the March 31 elections are the fools,” in what prosecutors subsequently claimed was an insult directed at the state election board.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of four years in prison. The president’s critics have called Imamoglu’s prosecution a barely disguised attempt to prevent him from running next year. The government has repeatedly insisted that Turkey’s courts act independently.

