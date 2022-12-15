Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 12 as rescue efforts continue

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least 12 people were killed Friday after a landslide hit a campsite north of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, according to rescue officials. Malaysia’s national fire and rescue agency said 94 people were caught in the landslide, with 22 still missing, as of 11.41 a.m. local time. The figures are being updated by local agencies as the search goes on.

The landslide began on a slope about 100 feet above the campsite and affected three acres of land, officials said.

Footage showed cars half-buried under a pile of soil, trees and water, while rescue officials navigated mud and debris in an effort to find potential survivors.

Officials said the first emergency calls from Father’s Organic Farm campsite, located near the popular scenic area of Genting Highlands in Selangor state, had come in about 2:24 a.m. local time. The first rescue officials arrived at the campsite around 40 minutes later, Malaysia’s national fire and rescue department said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed shock at the incident. He said he and senior officials would visit the site.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article