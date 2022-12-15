Ukraine live briefing: U.S. plans to provide smart bomb kits, Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Russia is destroying Ukraine’s economy, raising costs for U.S. and allies. Months of relentless attacks by Russia have damaged Ukraine’s infrastructure and economy so severely that the Ukrainian government may face a balance-of-payment crisis if Russian attacks intensify in the coming weeks, leaving it without international reserves to pay for imports and unable to service its foreign debt, write Jeff Stein and David Stern. Political leaders have begun trying to brace Western supporters for worst-case scenarios.