Ukraine live briefing: U.S. plans to provide smart bomb kits, Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Ukraine on Wednesday repelled a swarm of attack drones targeting central Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, shooting down more than a dozen of the Iranian-made aircraft. The debris damaged several buildings but no casualties were reported. “A total of 13 Shaheds were shot down,” Zelensky said in a nightly address, using the name of the drone. “These are saved lives.”
- If the United States were to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, they would be legitimate targets for Russian military, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday in response to a question about media reports on the weapons. He added, however that he would wait for official confirmation of their delivery instead of relying on media reports.
- Raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church in nine regions on Wednesday led to discovery of Russian passports and propaganda material, according to the country’s security service. Ukraine’s national security council had introduced sanctions Monday against seven members of the church.
- U.S. Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi was freed after a prisoner swap with Russia, a senior Ukrainian official announced Wednesday. U.S. officials confirmed to reporters that a U.S. citizen was released by Russian forces. Murekezi’s family said he moved to Ukraine in 2018 and was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Kherson in June.
Battleground updates
- A major prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine is a “possibility,” the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday. Mirjana Spoljaric made the remarks days after returning from a trip to Ukraine, Reuters reported. Russia and Ukraine have already engaged in multiple prisoner swaps, releasing dozens of detainees at a time. “On an all-for-all exchange, it has happened in the past, it is a known practice, and it can happen in the Russia-Ukraine international conflict as well,” she said. “So this possibility is certainly one that can be taken by the parties.”
- Russia’s withdrawal from parts of the Kherson region has freed up combat power that Moscow has redeployed to various areas in the Donbas region, the D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War said late Wednesday. Still, Russian combat capability remains degraded, ISW said, adding that it is unlikely Russian troops will be able to take strategically significant territory in the coming months.
- Ukrainian energy authorities will initiate rolling blackouts in all regions of the country in the coming days, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Wednesday, local media reported. Russia for weeks has targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure with missile and drone strikes, a campaign that has knocked out power and heating in some Ukrainian towns and cities, as temperatures drop below freezing.
- Only 7 percent of Ukrainians are actively considering leaving their location despite attacks on power supply and heating systems, the International Organization of Migration said Thursday. Two out of three Ukrainians say they would not leave homes in the event of prolonged utility cuts even as almost half the households have exhausted their savings.
Global impact
- Canada revoked a time-limited sanctions waiver on turbines used to pump Russian natural gas to Germany through Nord Stream 1 on Wednesday. It granted the waiver earlier this year when sanctions targeting Russia caught the turbines in Montreal, where they were sent for maintenance. In a statement, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said circumstances had changed, citing sabotage that has rendered the Nord Stream pipeline inoperable.
- Almost every child in Ukraine is without regular access to electricity, heat and water in biting winter amid Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, UNICEF said Wednesday. Winter supplies such as heaters and generators worth $20 million have been procured by the agency and are being distributed in frontline areas of Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions.
- Zelensky called on the International Olympic Committee to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris 2024 games in a phone call with its president on Wednesday, amid signs that the committee was looking to ease its position earlier that recommended they be barred. Zelensky said 184 Ukrainian athletes have lost their lives in the war and asked the committee for help in restoring sporting infrastructure destroyed by Russia.
From our correspondents
Russia is destroying Ukraine’s economy, raising costs for U.S. and allies. Months of relentless attacks by Russia have damaged Ukraine’s infrastructure and economy so severely that the Ukrainian government may face a balance-of-payment crisis if Russian attacks intensify in the coming weeks, leaving it without international reserves to pay for imports and unable to service its foreign debt, write Jeff Stein and David Stern. Political leaders have begun trying to brace Western supporters for worst-case scenarios.