Ukraine live briefing: U.S. plans to provide smart bomb kits, Patriot missiles to Ukraine

the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday. Mirjana Spoljaric made the remarks days after returning from a trip to Ukraine, Reuters reported . Russia and Ukraine have already engaged in multiple prisoner swaps, releasing dozens of detainees at a time. “On an all-for-all exchange, it has happened in the past, it is a known practice, and it can happen in the Russia-Ukraine international conflict as well,” she said. “So this possibility is certainly one that can be taken by the parties.”