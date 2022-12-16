Ukraine live briefing: ‘Massive’ missile attacks reported across Ukraine, residential building hit

A wave of explosions and missile strikes were reported across Ukraine early on Friday — from the capital Kyiv, to Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast, and Odessa in the south. No casualties were immediately reported .

Reporters with The Washington Post heard blasts in Kyiv and Dnipro. Kyiv’s mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, urged residents to remain in shelters after blasts in three districts of the city, while Sumy’s regional governor described a temporary power outage due to a “massive missile attack.” A regional official reported three attacks on “critical infrastructure” in Kharkiv, while officials said a residential building in the central city of Kryvyi Rih had been hit, with emergency services checking for people under the rubble.