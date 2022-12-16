Ukraine live briefing: ‘Massive’ missile attacks reported across Ukraine, residential building hit

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- The Senate on Thursday approved the annual defense policy bill, which includes an expansion of defense funds for Ukraine and Taiwan. The $858 billion legislation directs more than $6 billion to the European Deterrence Initiative framework for countering Russia — up approximately $2 billion from last year — as well as $800 million in security assistance funds for Ukraine. The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature, though it is unclear how many of the new initiatives will be funded.
- Russia may attempt a second assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces said in an interview with the Economist. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny suggested that Russia is shelling civilian areas and infrastructure to “get a pause by any means” in the fighting so Moscow’s forces can regroup.
- Russian strikes on Kherson Thursday killed two people and knocked out power in the region, a local military official said on Telegram, adding that power would be restored “at the first opportunity.” In his nightly address Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had shelled Kherson more than 16 times throughout the day.
Battleground updates
- Millions of civilians have been exposed to “extreme hardship” by Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the U.N. human rights chief said Thursday, and further attacks could lead to a “further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement.” Volker Turk made the remarks to the Human Rights Council after traveling to Ukraine last week.
- Russia plans to double the number of test launches of its intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2023, the commander of strategic missile forces told Russian media Friday. Sergei Karakaev said Russia would conduct eight test launches from two sites, and added that the defense industry could boost ICBM production next year “if necessary.”
- The U.S. plan to step up its training of Ukrainian forces will see soldiers receiving instruction from troops assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Pentagon spokesman Ryder said. He called the decision a “logical next step” after months in which the U.S. military focused heavily on training Ukrainian troops how to deploy an array of American-made weapons.
Global impact
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “rocked the foundations of Europe and the rules-based order,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday. He said it was important to maintain unity in the face of Russia’s “brutal invasion.” Lithuania has supplied weapons to Ukraine and hosts U.S. troops on its soil.
- Poland’s national police chief was hospitalized with minor injuries after a gift given to him by a Ukrainian official earlier this week exploded Wednesday at his headquarters in Warsaw, a Polish Interior Ministry statement said. Polish officials have asked Ukraine for an explanation and the prosecutor’s office is handling the case, according to the statement. Ukraine’s police and emergency services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Russia’s financial services sector, including Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, and a commercial bank he acquired this year. “By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia’s isolation from global markets,” the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a news release.
- Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Berlin and Brussels on Friday to discuss ways to further tighten U.S. sanctions on Russia, the department said. On the three-day trip, Adeyemo will also discuss the implementation of the price cap on Russian oil.
From our correspondents
‘Wiped out’: War in Ukraine has decimated a once feared Russian brigade: Nuclear-armed submarines slip in and out of the frigid waters along the coast of Russia’s Kola Peninsula at the northern edge of Europe. Missiles capable of destroying cities are stored by the dozens in bunkers burrowed into the inland hills, write Greg Miller, Mary Ilyushina, Catherine Belton, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Paul Sonne.
Since the Cold War, this Arctic arsenal has been protected by a combat unit considered one of Russia’s most formidable — the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade — until it sent its best fighters and weapons to Ukraine this year and was effectively destroyed.
Dan Lamothe in Washington and Emily Rauhala in Brussels contributed reporting.