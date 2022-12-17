Ukraine live briefing: Russia still has missiles after barrage, Zelensky warns; CIA says Moscow not serious about talks Firefighters carry the body of a woman found under a building destroyed Friday by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia still has enough missiles to mount several more strikes across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address Friday, hours after a wave of attacks was reported across the country. A Ukraine air force spokesman said Russia had launched more than 60 missiles. The barrage damaged critical infrastructure, resulting in emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. In the central city of Kryvyi Rih, at least three people were killed and 13 injured when a residential building was hit, local officials said.

On the battlefield, the tempo of fighting has slowed with the arrival of winter, CIA Director William J. Burns said in an interview with PBS. “But there’s nothing at all reduced about the tempo of Putin’s increasingly brutal attacks against Ukrainian civilians,” he said. The Kremlin doesn’t appear to be serious about entering peace talks, he added.



1. Key developments

Water supply has been restored to Kyiv , the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko , the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday morning. Half the city’s residents have heat while two-thirds have power after Russian missiles damaged infrastructure in the capital, he said. The city’s metro said Saturday that it would operate exclusively as a shelter for now.

The vast majority of Russians would not support the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, although three-quarters continue to support the Kremlin's war, according to a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Moscow-based Levada Center. The findings also suggested an increasing preference for peace negotiations over continued fighting.

The CIA has assessed that Russia is unlikely to enter "a real negotiation" about ending the war, said Burns, the CIA director. "Most conflicts end in negotiations, but that requires a seriousness on the part of the Russians in this instance that I don't think we see," he said

WNBA star Brittney Griner on Friday thanked President Biden for her return from Russia. "President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," Griner said in an Instagram post, referring to the former Marine turned corporate security executive who was convicted of espionage and is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison.

2. Battleground updates

The CIA said fighting in Ukraine will slow amid the onset of winter, Burns told PBS. “The Russian military is badly battered right now. The Ukrainian military is determined to keep up the pressure, build on their battlefield successes of the last several months. But they also need time to refit and resupply,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Minsk on Monday for talks with his ally, President Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president’s press service the Belarusian president’s press service announced . Putin could be trying to set conditions for a renewed offensive against Ukraine, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said Friday. Lukashenko has so far not committed Belarusian forces in support of Russia’s invasion, though he has allowed Russian troops to use his country as a staging ground for the assault.

3. Global impact

Canada is sending a $500 million loan to Ukraine thanks to the sale of bonds that allow financial institutions, cities and individual people to support Ukrainians fending off Russian attacks this winter, Canada's finance minister said Friday. The Canadian government said it is the first country — other than Ukraine itself — to offer such a bond. Ukraine is struggling to meet the rising financial costs of Russia's invasion.

Japan on Friday unveiled sweeping changes to its national security strategy and a major ramp-up of its defense budget. The dramatic shift to shed its longtime postwar pacifist constraints was motivated by China's military ascension, North Korea's nuclear ambitions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

The European Commission announced Friday the adoption of a ninth package of sanctions targeting Russia. The latest measures freeze the assets of almost 200 additional people and entities in an aim to hit Russia’s war effort.

4. From our correspondents

War in Ukraine has decimated a once feared Russian brigade: Considered one of Russia’s most formidable military units, the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade was effectively destroyed after it sent its best fighters and weapons to Ukraine this year, write Greg Miller, Mary Ilyushina, Catherine Belton, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Paul Sonne.

The 200th was among the first units to plunge into Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a fearsome assault on the city of Kharkiv. By May, the unit was staggering back across the Russian border desperate to regroup, according to internal brigade documents reviewed by The Washington Post. A document detailing a mid-war inventory of its ranks shows that by late May, fewer than 900 soldiers were left in two battalion tactical groups that, according to Western officials, had departed the brigade’s garrison in Russia with more than 1,400.

