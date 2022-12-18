Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky renews air defense call; Northern European leaders to meet People enter an underground passageway during a blackout after Russian strikes on the power infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Sergei Chuzavkov/AFP/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his appeal to Western leaders to provide Ukraine with a “reliable air defense shield” after a barrage of Russian missile strikes. In his nightly address, Zelensky said that when Ukraine’s skies are protected, “the main form of Russian terror — missile terror — will become simply impossible.” The death toll from an attack Friday on his hometown, Kryvyi Rih, rose to four on Saturday after a toddler was pulled from the rubble. Dozens were wounded, according to local officials.

Zelensky said his government is preparing several proposals to strengthen “all the countries of Europe,” ahead of a meeting Monday of the leaders of Britain, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Minsk on Monday for talks with ally Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president’s the Belarusian president’s news service said . Putin could be trying to set conditions for a renewed offensive against Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War , a D.C. think tank. Lukashenko has not committed Belarusian forces in support of Russia’s invasion, but he has allowed Russian troops to use Russia as a staging ground for the assault.

The Pentagon is preparing to send its most advanced air defense weapon, the Patriot missile system, to Ukraine, senior U.S. officials said to Ukraine, senior U.S. officials said last week , as Russia carries out an unrelenting assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Military experts say Russia is attempting to wear down Ukraine’s will to fight by plunging much of the country into cold and darkness as winter takes hold.

Zelensky said Saturday evening that power had been restored to 6 million Ukrainians after Friday’s attacks, but that there was still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system. Officials are grappling with supplying heat and water to residents. Zelensky after Friday’s attacks, but that there was still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system. Officials are grappling with supplying heat and water to residents. Zelensky described the situation as “most difficult” in the capital, Kyiv, and the surrounding region, as well as in the Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

2. Battleground updates

Putin met with military commanders to determine next steps in the offensive , the Kremlin said Saturday. “We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions,” , the Kremlin said Saturday. “We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions,” Putin said as he toured military headquarters Friday alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Analysts said the Kremlin was probably attempting to depict Putin as a “competent wartime leader” and rehabilitate the battered image of Russia’s Defense Ministry by publicizing the visit.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian forces may be attempting to draw Ukrainian troops into a trap on the left bank of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s military on the left bank of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s military said in a Saturday update that Russian soldiers have been spreading information among residents of the Kakhovka area, in the Kherson region, that they intend to withdraw from the area by the end of the year. A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said this could be a ruse to lure Ukraine to advance — a tactic she said was deployed by Russia during the Ukrainian counteroffensive on the right bank.

3. Global impact

Russia said Saturday that Friday’s missile barrage using airborne and sea-based weapons prevented the delivery of foreign weapons to Ukraine. “The strike prevented the transfer of foreign-made weapons and ammunition, blocked the movement of reserves to combat areas, and halted Ukraine’s defense enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition,” Russia’s Defense Ministry “The strike prevented the transfer of foreign-made weapons and ammunition, blocked the movement of reserves to combat areas, and halted Ukraine’s defense enterprises producing and repairing weapons, military equipment and ammunition,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, announced on Saturday the launch of three more Ukrainian-language audio guides in world museums — part of a project that aims to make refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion feel more at home in their temporary places of residence. The audio guides have appeared as far away as the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Nearly 8 million Ukrainians have fled elsewhere in Europe since the conflict started, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

4. From our correspondents

Ukrainian Jews grapple with Israel’s tepid support as Iran aids Russia. Some Ukrainian Jews are angry about Israel’s limited support for Ukraine — a stance that seems increasingly odd given the deepening alliance between Russia and Iran, whose leaders have repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction.

The situation is made even more stark as they prepare to celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, in intermittent darkness due to blackouts caused by Russia’s barrage of airstrikes, write Jeff Stein and John Hudson.

Michael Brodsky, the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, acknowledged the frustration of some Ukrainian Jews but stressed Israel’s security ties to Russia create limits that cannot be overcome. The Kremlin allows Israeli aircraft to target Iranian arms shipments over Russian-controlled airspace in Syria, which Israel regards as critical to its national defense.

“No government in Israel is going to jeopardize this interest for anybody else, including the Ukrainians,” Brodsky said in an interview. Unlike the United States and Europe, Brodsky pointed out, Israel is not part of NATO. “Our situation is much more fragile.”

