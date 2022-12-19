5 killed, 1 injured in Toronto-area condo shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five people were killed, and another was injured after a gunman opened fire at a condominium building north of Toronto late Sunday, police said. The authorities responded to the condo in Vaughan, a city of more than 300,000 just north of Toronto, to reports that multiple people had been shot, York Regional Police said in a statement.

After law enforcement responded around 7:20 p.m., “an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot,” police said.

In addition to the five victims, the suspect was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. One person was hospitalized in “serious condition,” the police said.

An investigation was ongoing, and there was “no further threat to public safety,” police said.

