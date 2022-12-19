The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Americas

5 killed, 1 injured in Toronto-area condo shooting

By
December 19, 2022 at 2:34 a.m. EST
York Regional Police officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan, Ontario, on Sunday. (Arlyn Mcadorey/Canadian Press/AP)

Five people were killed, and another was injured after a gunman opened fire at a condominium building north of Toronto late Sunday, police said.

The authorities responded to the condo in Vaughan, a city of more than 300,000 just north of Toronto, to reports that multiple people had been shot, York Regional Police said in a statement.

After law enforcement responded around 7:20 p.m., “an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot,” police said.

In addition to the five victims, the suspect was killed and pronounced dead at the scene, the police said. One person was hospitalized in “serious condition,” the police said.

An investigation was ongoing, and there was “no further threat to public safety,” police said.

