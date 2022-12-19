Dutch prime minister apologizes for centuries of slave trade

For centuries, the Dutch State and its representatives facilitated, stimulated, preserved and profited from slavery.

For centuries, in the name of the Dutch State, human beings were made into commodities, exploited and abused.

For centuries, under Dutch state authority, human dignity was violated in the most horrific way possible.

And successive Dutch governments after 1863 failed to adequately see and acknowledge that our slavery past continued to have negative effects and still does.

For that I offer the apologies of the Dutch government. Today I apologize. Awe mi ta pidi diskulpa. Tide mi wani taki pardon.