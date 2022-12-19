Ukraine live briefing: Drones attack Kyiv; Putin set to travel to Belarus

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under attack again early Monday. The city’s military administration said drones were shot down in Kyiv’s airspace but two people were injured and some critical infrastructure was hit. The attacks follow a barrage of Russian missiles that struck infrastructure across seven cities last week, leading President Volodymyr Zelensky to renew his appeal to allies for better air defenses.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Minsk on Monday for talks with his regional ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Analysts suggest Putin could be trying to set conditions for a renewed offensive against northern Ukraine or Kyiv, after a failed attempt to seize the capital early in the war. Russian forces dispatched to Belarus in October are conducting tactical exercises to determine their combat readiness, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry. Belarus has served as a base for Russia to train thousands of conscripts, but Lukashenko has refused to commit his own troops to the conflict.
Front-line video makes Ukrainian combat some of history’s most watched. The Ukraine war is one of history’s most visually documented. Widespread access to cellphones and the internet means virtually anyone can find an unvarnished look at the war from the point of view of residents and fighters, writes Leila Barghouty. And soldiers, civilians, aid workers and other witnesses have posted footage of fighting and destruction in real time.
“With such prevalent access to the internet, it means that soldiers can upload things to show people the experiences they’re having right now,” said Matthew Moss, a weapons historian who uses open-source material — data posted publicly on social media and other digital platforms — to track modern warfare.