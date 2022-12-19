Ukraine live briefing: Drones attack Kyiv; Putin set to travel to Belarus Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Kyrgyzstan on Dec. 9. (Igor Kovalenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under attack again early Monday. The city’s military administration said drones were shot down in Kyiv’s airspace but two people were injured and some critical infrastructure was hit. The attacks follow a barrage of Russian missiles that struck infrastructure across seven cities last week, leading President Volodymyr Zelensky to renew his appeal to allies for better air defenses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Minsk on Monday for talks with his regional ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Analysts suggest Putin could be trying to set conditions for a renewed offensive against northern Ukraine or Kyiv, after a failed attempt to seize the capital early in the war. Russian forces dispatched to Belarus in October are conducting tactical exercises to determine their combat readiness, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defense Ministry. Belarus has served as a base for Russia to train thousands of conscripts, but Lukashenko has refused to commit his own troops to the conflict.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Iranian drones struck critical infrastructure early Monday, Kyiv’s military administration said, after officials worked through the weekend to restore power and heat, knocked out by strikes on Friday, to millions of city residents. Zelensky said in a video address Sunday evening that power had been restored for some 9 million Ukrainians and that transport was returning to normal in most cities.

Russia has dispatched a fleet of warships to participate in joint naval exercises with China in the East China Sea from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27, state-owned news agency RIA reported Monday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Beijing has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the start of the invasion, attempting to play both sides. At last month's Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, China joined Russia to oppose using "war" to describe Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials are preparing for a special "peace summit" this winter, Zelensky said during his nightly address Sunday. Kyiv's formula for peace will create a "new, globally important security architecture" that is applicable to Ukraine and a guarantee for other nations, he said. Zelensky had indicated earlier that Ukraine was working on several proposals ahead of a meeting Monday of the leaders of Britain, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

2. Battleground updates

Russia’s military leaders have embarked on a publicity campaign to make up for battleground failures , according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank. The Russian Defense Ministry posted footage Sunday of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu apparently on a working trip to the country’s southern military district — receiving briefings from field commanders and speaking to front-line personnel — in a bid to show an official actively engaged in planning and controlling the war effort.

Russians are sending handmade gifts to troops in Ukraine, in a Kremlin-led effort to reverse declining support for the war and for the war and to spur a renewed wave of patriotic fervor . Balaclavas, amulets and chunky socks are among the items being sent to the front line.

3. Global impact

A video address that Zelensky intended to be shown ahead of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday — which Ukrainian officials say FIFA refused to screen in the Qatari stadium — was being shared by Ukrainian soccer stars and other allies, he said: “The world still heard our call.” FIFA did not respond to a request for comment on its decision.

Ukraine picked its entry for next year’s Eurovision song contest over the weekend. “Heart of Steel,” by electronic music duo Tvorchi , was chosen to represent Ukraine in a selection program streamed online live from a Kyiv metro station that doubles as an underground bomb shelter. On social media, the two-man group said they would “do everything to properly represent Ukraine.” The country won this year’s contest

4. From our correspondents

Social media footage of fighting and destruction in Ukraine has made this war one of the most visually well-documented in history. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Kirsten Luce/The Washington Post)

Front-line video makes Ukrainian combat some of history’s most watched. The Ukraine war is one of history’s most visually documented. Widespread access to cellphones and the internet means virtually anyone can find an unvarnished look at the war from the point of view of residents and fighters, writes Leila Barghouty. And soldiers, civilians, aid workers and other witnesses have posted footage of fighting and destruction in real time.

“With such prevalent access to the internet, it means that soldiers can upload things to show people the experiences they’re having right now,” said Matthew Moss, a weapons historian who uses open-source material — data posted publicly on social media and other digital platforms — to track modern warfare.

