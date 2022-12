Ukraine live briefing: Putin’s visit to Belarus stokes fears of new assault; Zelensky calls for more arms Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to a gathering of Northern European leaders on Monday. (AFP/Getty Images)

As the war in Ukraine approaches the 10-month mark, President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a task for his diplomats and officials: ensuring that global support for Kyiv’s efforts is not just maintained in the year ahead, but increased. “We need more guns, shells … modern tanks that have not yet been delivered to Ukraine,” he said Monday in his nightly address, reiterating his plea for more long-range weapons and improved air defenses.

Zelensky’s latest appeal came the same day a rare visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Belarus deepened concerns that Moscow is gearing up for a fresh assault on Ukraine, and possibly Kyiv, which is not far from the border with Belarus. It was Putin’s first visit to Belarus in three years. He was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, indicating the agenda was far more expansive than the official readout — economic cooperation — suggested.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Ukrainian officials have warned repeatedly in recent days that Russian forces could be preparing a new assault after their failure to seize Kyiv last winter. Russia could also be attempting to create an impression that it plans to invade from the north to draw Ukrainian troops away from actual battles in the east, Ukrainian officials say. U.S. and other Western officials have said they do not believe that such an invasion is imminent

Engineers were once again working to restore heat and power for millions of residents after Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Monday with a barrage of self-detonating drones. Zelensky said in his nightly address that 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down.

2. Battleground updates

Bakhmut, a strategic city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, remains “the hottest spot on the entire frontline,” Zelensky said, with more than 800 miles of “active hostilities.” Bakhmut was first shelled by Russian forces in May, and it became a military objective for Moscow after Ukrainian forces withdrew from the nearby city of Popasna in August.

"The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult," Putin said Monday, according to Reuters, as he ordered security services to step up surveillance.

The self-declared breakaway Donetsk People's Republic has reportedly clashed with other Russian occupation authorities over basic administration procedures, indicating there are tensions and a lack of cohesion between the various Kremlin-backed administrations, analysts at U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War said

3. Global impact

After months of talks, E.U. energy ministers on Monday reached an agreement to cap gas prices in the bloc when they hit 180 euros ($191) per megawatt hour for three days. Given the cap’s limited scope, however, it not clear what impact it will have on prices.

Russia has dispatched a fleet of warships to participate in naval exercises with China in the East China Sea from Wednesday through Dec. 27, state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, said in an interview with the Financial Times that Russia and China are "sharing a toolkit" of strategies to undermine members of the trans-Atlantic security alliance.

Britain on Monday announced a new aid package for Ukraine. London will supply Kyiv with "hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition next year" under a contract worth more than $300 million that will "ensure a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said in a statement

Canada has started the process of seizing $26 million from a company owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the federal government said Monday. It's the first time Ottawa has used new powers that allow it to seize assets belonging to sanctioned people. "Putin's oligarchs are complicit in Russia's illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. "Canada will not be a haven for their ill-gotten gains."

4. From our correspondents

In patriotism push, Russians send handmade gifts to troops in Ukraine. In Magnitogorsk, a city near the Ural Mountains, Sergei Loza’s bakery collects wild hops to make whole-meal sourdough rusks for soldiers, based on his grandmother’s recipe. Technical school students from Voronezh, in southwestern Russia, have made trench candles and welded chunky metal camp stoves.

These seemingly spontaneous gestures are often top-down efforts organized by local officials. Across Russia, people are sending handmade gifts to troops in Ukraine in a Kremlin-led effort to reverse declining support for the war and to spur a renewed wave of patriotic fervor, as President Vladimir Putin doubles down his long, expensive and bloody campaign to seize Ukrainian lands, write Robyn Dixon and Natalia Abbakumova.

