Families of Seoul crowd crush victims call for more justice amid investigations

SEOUL — Nearly two months after a deadly crowd crush killed 158 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district, bereaved families are calling for greater and faster justice. Bereaved families of many victims spoke out Wednesday morning even as a special parliamentary committee conducted its first inspection of the narrow alley where young Halloween weekend revelers died on Oct. 29. Its visit had been repeatedly delayed by political disputes.

“Through this probe, we will thoroughly investigate why we could not prevent this accident, and where the responsibility lies,” said Woo Sang-ho, the lawmaker leading the committee.

But the families say a widespread “accountability failure” persists despite the news this week that several additional officials could be charged. The Washington Post investigation found crucial lapses in police deployment and the emergency response led to the crush and the extreme death toll.

On Tuesday, a special police investigative team sought arrest warrants for the chiefs of the Yongsan police station and Yongsan ward office, which oversee Itaewon. Both officials face potential charges of professional negligence resulting in deaths and injuries. Of those two, Yongsan Police Chief Lee Im-jae is also accused of fabricating official reports about the response to the crush.

“They should have been arrested long time ago,” said Lee Jeong-min, who represents a group of the families.

Two former police officers were arrested earlier this month and accused of destroying an internal report about potential hazards involving Halloween festivities in Itaewon. Many people had expected the party district to see big crowds during the first Halloween weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

A police intelligence officer facing similar charges was found dead of a suspected suicide in November. He was under investigation regarding a deleted report about crowding risks in Itaewon.

Lee Jeong-min, whose daughter died in the crush, criticized the investigation’s limited focus on working-level officers and firefighters and called for an expanded look at the country’s top leadership.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, the country’s chief security officer, sparked a public backlash after saying that more police and firefighters would not have prevented the disaster. South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament passed a motion last week seeking his dismissal, citing his “grave responsibility” in how the situation was handled.

The family group demanded a “rigorous and thorough probe” of top officials and “active support measures” for families who lost loved ones as well as for the nearly 200 injured survivors. The group also demanded a “sincere apology” from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Cho Mi-eun, whose son was killed, fought back tears as she blasted Yoon for skipping a memorial service for the victims last week. “I am furious that he went to a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony instead,” she said, holding a photo of her son, actor Lee Ji-han.

The families’ grief remains acute and trauma support lacking, the group said. One student who survived the crush was found dead last week, and police labeled it a suspected suicide, according to local news reports. “It shows that the trauma has not been treated,” Lee Jeong-min said.

Around the Itaewon subway station, mourners continue paying tribute to the crush victims by leaving flowers and condolence messages. The popular nightlife district is far from recovered. Though many bars and restaurants there have Christmas lights and ornaments in their windows, there’s little of the usual bustle of the holiday season.

