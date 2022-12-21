The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky to visit White House and Capitol Hill

A woman walks on an empty street Dec. 18 in Bakhmut, Ukraine, the site of recent heavy fighting. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet Wednesday with President Biden at the White House and with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The trip to Washington will be his first public international appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

At the meeting, Biden is expected to announce a new $1.85 billion security assistance package, which people familiar with the plans say includes the Patriot missile system, the most advanced air defense weapon in the American arsenal and a top request of Ukraine. Zelensky’s visit with lawmakers on Capitol Hill comes as they work to pass a $1.7 trillion spending package, which includes $44.9 billion in emergency and economic assistance for Ukraine.

  • Zelensky’s visit to the United States has been kept tightly under wraps because of security concerns. Even the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, whose members are informed of U.S. contact with the Zelensky administration, were unaware of the plans. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent a cryptic letter to her colleagues asking them to be physically present Wednesday night for a “very special focus on Democracy.”
  • Following his visit, Zelensky called Bakhmut “tattered yet unconquered,” describing the cities and villages he passed on the way to the front line as “literally fighting for life.” The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that troops had repelled Russian assaults on Bakhmut.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Wednesday with the board of the Defense Ministry to “review the Russian Armed Forces’ performance in 2022 and set objectives for 2023.” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is expected to report on the progress of the invasion, which Russia continues to call a “special military operation.”
