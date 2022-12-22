Ukraine live briefing: In Washington, Zelensky and Biden cast aid to Ukraine as investment in global security

December 22, 2022 at 2:45 a.m. EST
On Dec. 21, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States marking his first international trip since the start of Russia’s invasion. (Video: The Washington Post)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday, followed by an evening address before Congress, where he made the case for support to continue after 300 days of war.

Biden and Zelensky presented a united front during the Ukrainian leader’s first public international appearance since Russia invaded his country in February, with Zelensky calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces “terrorists,” and Biden calling the Russian leader “inhumane,” with “no intention of stopping this cruel war.”

Following his White House visit, Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress, telling lawmakers he needs more aid and weapons to defeat Russia: “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Zelensky visits Washington

  • Both Biden and Zelensky cast Ukraine’s fight as a broader one that was important for democracies around the world. “We understand in our bones that Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,” Biden said. “The American people know if we stand by with such blatant attacks on democracy and liberty … the world would surely face worse consequences.”
  • Biden announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that will include the Patriot missile system, the most advanced air-defense weapon in the American arsenal and one of Ukraine’s top requests. It brings the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.
  • Both Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called on their colleagues to approve additional aid to Ukraine. McConnell said defeating the “Russian invaders” is in “cold, hard, practical American interests.”
  • A small group of House Republicans critical of the ongoing funding to Ukraine did not clap for Zelensky when he walked on the House floor and rarely stood up throughout his speech. “I attended out of respect, not agreement,” Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told reporters after the speech.

2. Other key developments

  • President Putin spoke of “new” Russian territories and claimed that what is happening in Ukraine “is not the result of our policies but the result of third countries,” in a meeting Wednesday with the Russian Defense Ministry. He also acknowledged various shortcomings within the Russian military that were revealed by the 10-months-long invasion but said Russia “will continue to build up its military potential.”
  • Some 300,000 people have been drafted as part of Russia’s partial mobilization of troops this year, said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was also present at the meeting. And expansion plans continue, Shoigu said. “It is necessary to bring the number of Russian Armed Forces up to 1.5 million people, including 670,000 contract servicemen,” he said.
  • Prospects for the swift passage of a $1.7 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government dimmed late Wednesday night, after Republicans demanded a vote to extend a controversial Trump-era immigration policy. The bill includes about $45 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine. Lawmakers have until the end of Friday to fund the government or key federal agencies and programs are set to shut down.

3. Battleground updates

  • Russian forces continued their assaults near Bakhmut on Wednesday, a day after Zelensky’s visit to the hotly contested area. Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported artillery attacks. Zelensky had posted pictures of himself with soldiers defending Ukraine’s position as Russian efforts to capture the city have intensified.
  • After Ukrainian gains in the Kherson area, Russian forces are fighting to regain lost positions there, according to D.C. think tank Institute for the Study of War, citing a Ukrainian military spokesperson who said their forces repelled Russian attempts to establish control over the islands of the Dnipro delta.

4. Global impact

  • The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Lynne Tracy as the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, replacing John Sullivan, who stepped down from the post in September. She was confirmed in a 93-2 vote.
  • In a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dimitry A. Medvedev in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that China supports a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict and called for all sides to remain “rational and restrained.” While claiming neutrality in the war, Beijing has consistently sided rhetorically with Moscow, including at the G-20 and the United Nations, and blamed the United States and NATO for causing the conflict. It has also, however, been unwilling to provide substantial military or sanctions-busting support.

5. From our correspondents

Here’s everything you need to know about Patriot missiles. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a $1.85 billion military assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday, which includes the Patriot missile system, an advanced surface-to-air guided missile system that can detect and shoot down incoming missiles and aircraft — a sophisticated weapon Zelensky’s government has long sought.

With a strike range of roughly 20 to 100 miles, the Patriot battery will not protect the entire country, write Meryl Kornfield and Maham Javaid, but experts say it makes a strong political statement about the United States’ commitment to Ukraine.

Christian Shepherd contributed to this report.

