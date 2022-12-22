Ukraine live briefing: In Washington, Zelensky and Biden cast aid to Ukraine as investment in global security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday, followed by an evening address before Congress, where he made the case for support to continue after 300 days of war.
Following his White House visit, Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress, telling lawmakers he needs more aid and weapons to defeat Russia: “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”
Here’s everything you need to know about Patriot missiles. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a $1.85 billion military assistance package for Ukraine on Wednesday, which includes the Patriot missile system, an advanced surface-to-air guided missile system that can detect and shoot down incoming missiles and aircraft — a sophisticated weapon Zelensky’s government has long sought.
With a strike range of roughly 20 to 100 miles, the Patriot battery will not protect the entire country, write Meryl Kornfield and Maham Javaid, but experts say it makes a strong political statement about the United States’ commitment to Ukraine.
