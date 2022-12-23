3 people killed in central Paris shooting, local mayor says

Three people were killed and at least three more injured in an attack in central Paris on Friday, according to a local mayor.
Public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the attacker was known to authorities and they were looking into a potentially racist motive.
The BFM television channel reported that the suspect, who was also injured in Friday’s shooting and has been arrested, had attacked a migrant center in Paris a year ago.
“I ask all residents and residents not to go to the neighborhood, those who are at home to stay there for the time being,” Cordebard, the local mayor, said.