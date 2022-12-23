The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

3 people killed in central Paris shooting, local mayor says

By
December 23, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. EST
Local residents and onlookers gather following a shooting incident on 'Rue d'Enghien', near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, 23 December 2022. (Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Three people were killed and at least three more injured in an attack in central Paris on Friday, according to a local mayor.

Speaking to reporters, Alexandra Cordebard, the mayor of the 10th district of Paris where the attack unfolded, said “the shootings took place in the Kurdish community center located on Rue d’Enghien, as well as in a restaurant just in front of the community center and at a hairdresser.”

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that the attacker was known to authorities and they were looking into a potentially racist motive.

The BFM television channel reported that the suspect, who was also injured in Friday’s shooting and has been arrested, had attacked a migrant center in Paris a year ago.

“I ask all residents and residents not to go to the neighborhood, those who are at home to stay there for the time being,” Cordebard, the local mayor, said.

Loading...