Hundreds of homes burned in massive wildfire in Chile’s Vina del Mar

December 23, 2022 at 2:52 a.m. EST
Wildfires raged through Vina del Mar in the Valparaiso region, Chile, on Dec. 22, forcing residents to flee. (Video: The Washington Post)

Firefighters battled Thursday to contain a massive wildfire around the city of Vina del Mar in the Greater Valparaiso region on Chile’s Pacific coast. Early estimates suggest more than 400 houses have burned as the fire rages over 110 hectares, or 270 acres, according to the country’s fire department.

At least one person was reported dead by 24 Horas, a news channel run by Chile’s public broadcaster.

Gabriel Boric, Chile’s president, decreed a state of catastrophe and said in a tweet that authorities were prioritizing people’s safety.

In a video shared by the fire department, the sky is illuminated by bright orange plumes of fire, while another video taken from a height shows the city and homes framed by billowing smoke.

Vina del Mar is a picturesque town, popular among tourists for its majestic palaces and a sprawling beach.

Photos of the rescue operations showed firefighters attempting to douse flames engulfing a house with a water pipe. Hundreds of rescuers are engaged, the department said. It asked residents to evacuate quickly if orders are issued.

The National Office for Emergencies had earlier advised residents in some parts of the city to evacuate. In Chile, mid-December is considered peak fire season, according to Global Forest Watch, which monitors deforestation and forest fires.

Photos shared by municipal authorities showed remnants of shanties destroyed by the fire and smoky skies as people look on.

In 2014, an immense wildfire erupted in the city of Valparaiso, killing at least 12 residents and forcing thousands of evacuations. Experts believe that climate change has intensified wildfires.

