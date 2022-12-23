Ukraine live briefing: North Korea denies sending weapons to Russia; Zelensky back in Kyiv

By
and 
 
Updated December 23, 2022 at 4:49 a.m. EST|Published December 23, 2022 at 4:47 a.m. EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy leaves a plane to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) after Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, Poland, December 22, 2022. (Jakub Szymczuk/Kprp/via REUTERS)

North Korea’s foreign ministry on Friday denied providing weapons to Russia, following a Japanese newspaper report that North Korea had shipped munitions to Russia, and recent White House claims that North Korea has been covertly supplying Russia with artillery rounds.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pyongyang said that no “arms transaction” between North Korea and Russia had ever happened, calling it a “groundless theory” by Japanese media. The White House has accused North Korea of secretly transferring artillery shells to aid Russia, and of making a separate sale and delivery of missiles to Russia’s Wagner group for use in Ukraine. “We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for the equipment,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of himself back in his office in Kyiv Friday, following his visit to Washington D.C., where he urged lawmakers to provide more aid and weapons.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Wagner forces have been particularly active in and around the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, Kirby said Thursday, adding that 40,000 of the estimated 50,000 Wagner forces fighting in Ukraine are convicts directly recruited from Russian prisons. The founder and controller of the Wagner Group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, denounced the reports of North Korean weapons shipments as “gossip and speculation.”
  • The House of Representatives will on Friday vote on a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which includes $44.9 billion in emergency military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The package was approved by the Senate on Thursday.
  • Zelensky met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda for two hours on his way back from his trip to the United States. During the meeting in Rzeszow, about 45 miles from the Ukrainian border, the pair discussed “strategic plans for the future,” according to the Ukrainian presidency.
  • Putin publicly called his invasion of Ukraine a “war” for the first time on Thursday. The change sparked anger among critics of the Russian President, who pointed out that others had been prosecuted for challenging the Kremlin-approved euphemism “special military operation” previously used to describe the war.

2. Global impact

  • A suspected spy who is an employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence agency was arrested in Berlin after an internal investigation alleged he was sharing state secrets with Russia, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Earlier this week, Austria said it had identified a Greek national it suspects had been spying for Russia for years, the Associated Press reported.
  • Turkey said on Thursday that Sweden is not “halfway” through the commitments they made to Ankara to earn support joining NATO, the Associated Press reported. The statement comes after Sweden earlier this week refused to extradite a man wanted by Turkey. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine but they need all 30 members’ approval move forward.
  • The United States Senate unanimously agreed to a plan that would use some assets seized from Russian oligarchs to support Ukraine. The amendment, which is linked to the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that is up for a vote in the House on Friday, is expected to bring billions of dollars to Ukraine.

3. From our correspondents

Almost 10 months into Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, people across Europe are turning down their thermostats this winter, Emily Rauhala, Loveday Morris, Rick Noack and Karla Adam report.

The price of fuel has increased dramatically since Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion, leading to rising bills for consumers — and some of the most vulnerable are turning of their heating completely.

For others, the decision to keep the temperatures down at home is a point of pride: to ensure that Europe doesn’t face fuel shortages this winter, or to symbolically stick it to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Loading...
Loading...