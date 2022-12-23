Ukraine live briefing: North Korea denies sending weapons to Russia; Zelensky back in Kyiv

North Korea’s foreign ministry on Friday denied providing weapons to Russia, following a Japanese newspaper report that North Korea had shipped munitions to Russia, and recent White House claims that North Korea has been covertly supplying Russia with artillery rounds.

Pyongyang said that no “arms transaction” between North Korea and Russia had ever happened, calling it a “groundless theory” by Japanese media. The White House has accused North Korea of secretly transferring artillery shells to aid Russia, and of making a separate sale and delivery of missiles to Russia’s Wagner group for use in Ukraine. “We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for the equipment,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.